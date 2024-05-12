Rainbow Street Libraries Launch in The Face of Book Ban

Following the recent decision by Cumberland City Council to remove books about same sex parenting in local libraries, local organisation Street Library Australia have launched a colourful campaign against the book ban.

Aimed at fostering inclusion and diversity in the face of the book banning the organisation are offering free rainbow libraries in the area.

And local residents are jumping at the chance to show the support.

Cumberland City Council book ban sparks controversy

Last week Cumberland City Council caused national headlines when they voted to “take immediate action to rid same sex parents books/materials in Council’s library service.”

Councillor Steve Christou who put forward the motion claimed he was protecting the family orientated beliefs of the local community.

“This community is a very religious community, a very family-orientated community,” he said.

“They don’t want such controversial issues going against their beliefs indoctrinated to their libraries. This is not Marrickville or Newtown, this is Cumberland City Council.”

The decision was met with outrage drawing criticism from all levels of government.

NSW Arts Minister John Graham spoke out about the decision promising it would be investigated.

“We are examining the consequences this decision may have for the council continuing to receive library funding from the NSW government,” he said.

“When civilisations turn to burning books or banning books it is a very bad sign. That is equally true for local councils.”

Street Library Australia: “Everyone loves rainbows, right?”

Now local organisation Street Library Australia have made an offer to help bring visibility to the issue.

The organisation shares their love of books by helping provide people with these small buildings to create and maintain in their communities.

“Street Libraries are beautiful homes for books, planted in your front yard” their website reads.

“They invite your neighbours to share the joys of reading and create lasting connections inside your community.”

The group took to their facebook page to offer free local libraries to residents in the area, on the proviso they paint them rainbow in support of the issue.

“Yeah, I think we urgently need to get some rainbow street libraries in Cumberland City Council” they posted on Facebook this week.

“We’re giving away 10 FREE street libraries if you live in Cumberland City Council area – as long as you paint them with a rainbow.”

“Everyone loves rainbows, right?“

Response to the offer on their Facebook page has been enthusiastic as many have jumped at the chance to show their support with nearly 200 responses and over 200 shares of their post.

“This is a most wonderful response – THANK YOU!” wrote Councillor Kellie Darley for City of Parramatta.

“This makes my heart sing. As a local resident I will [be] addressing council with a petition of local residents to rescind this ban” wrote local Caro Staples.

Residents seeking to obtain one of the ten free libraries can do so by applying to the wait list online.

The news comes ahead of planned protests by local activist group Pride in Protest in response to the book banning.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Pride in Protest said it was “time for the community to demonstrate that we do not accept the transphobic and homophobic rhetoric of extremist and bigoted Christian conservatives, their ideas, and their cronies on the Council.”

The protest will take place outside council chambers during their next meeting on May 15.