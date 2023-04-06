Bud Light & Nike Partner With Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Right-Wing Trolls Call For Boycott

Right-wingers and Conservatives have called for a boycott after Bud Light Beer and Nike named transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney as their brand ambassador.

On April 5, Mulvaney, 26, announced a Nike partnership on her Instagram page, to her 1.7 million followers.

She wrote, “Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear life with @nikewomen‘s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra! They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

Earlier this week, on April 2 Mulvaney announced a partnership with Anheuser-Busch-owned Bud Light.

“Happy March Madness!!” She wrote. “Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

Immediately conservatives reacted with videos showing people disposing of, or even destroying, their supplies of Bud Light.

One such response came from conservative singer-songwriter Kid Rock. In a video post to Instagram, Rock, 52, wearing a MAGA hat, looked into the camera and said, “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today.” He continued, “Let me be as clear and concise as possible.” Rock then started shooting at four cases of Bud Light beer with a semi-automatic rifle.

He then shouted, “Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock)

Bud Light Sticks By Dylan Mulvaney

In response to the partnership with Mulvaney and the backlash, a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch said, “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics.”

In March, internet trolls targeted Drew Barrymore over an interview with Mulvaney.

Many people on social media came to Barrymore and Mulvaney’s aid.

One such user, tweeted, “To the ignorant, hateful people attacking Drew Barrymore because she had Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman and activist on her show, and showed compassion and love towards her, your children are watching.”

To the ignorant, hateful people attacking Drew Barrymore because she had Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman and activist on her show, and showed compassion and love towards her, your children are watching: – Your children will be undereducated and ill-prepared for the world if… pic.twitter.com/YqHyRBbwCl — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 14, 2023

Mulvaney has more than 10 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million on Instagram.

In March 2022, she chronicled her gender transition in her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series.