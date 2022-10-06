—

A fortnight after he scuffled with a security guard and was thrown out of The Clock Hotel in Surfer’s Paradise for being intoxicated, Byron Baes star Jade Kevin Foster, who bills himself as ‘Australia’s biggest male influencer’ pleaded guilty to the charge of public nuisance.

At a court hearing at the Southport Magistrates Court, Jade was spared a conviction, reported the Gold Coast Bulletin. Magistrate Michelle Dooley imposed a fine of $1400. The court heard that the star of the Netflix series had been previously issued an infringement notice and fined $827 for a similar offence.

‘My Outfit Is Worth More Than Your Houses’

The incident dates back to September 16, 2022, when Foster – dressed in a purple track suit – scuffled with security guards at the three-storey venue in Surfers Paradise. The security guards tackled Foster to the ground and restrained him.

The court heard that he yelled “I’m a gay man, I’m going to fuck your lives.”

Unacceptable Behaviour

Foster’s lawyer said his client was remorseful and alcohol consumption, mental health and a recent medication change was to blame for his behaviour, reported the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Foster was involved in various charities and had won a media award at the Australian LGBTQI Forum, the court was told.

The magistrate said that Foster’’ behaviour was “unacceptable” and “everything else that you may have in your life becomes tarnished if you behave in this way in public.”









