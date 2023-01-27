—

Cairns Taipans guard Ben Ayre (left) and Head Coach Adam Forde talk to the media after the team's 80-85 loss to the South East Melbourne Phoenix in the Pride Round.

Queensland-based basketball team Cairns Taipans has claimed that the team has faced abuse and threats after some players boycotted Pride jerseys for the NBL’s Pride Round.

The club had earlier blamed the media for focusing “on players who may be conflicted because of religious beliefs or personal circumstances”.

The National Basketball League’s inaugural Champions Pride Round from January 25-30, was engulfed in controversy after some Cairns Taipans players refused to wear jerseys that featured the Champion’s Pride Progress flag ‘C’ logo.

Players Opt Out Of Wearing Pride Jerseys

In a new statement before the game, the club claimed that its only option was for all players to opt out of wearing the Pride jerseys.

“Some of us have LGBTIQA+ people in our families and want nothing more than to represent them in a positive and spirited way,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

One of the worst attempts at PR and comms I have seen related to LGBTIQ+ inclusion. Turning the exercise onto ‘our players have experienced abuse’ is poor- and is a kick in the face to LGBTIQ+ communities who experience it in sport weekly https://t.co/X5y8jvJIcA — Dr Ryan Storr (@DrRyanStorr) January 25, 2023

“This initiative should be a celebration; however, our team has already been subjected to a barrage of abuse and harmful commentary that has led to individuals being targeted and shamed. This is a negative distraction to what should be a positive experience across the game, and now we feel as though our only choice as a team is to collectively opt out of this season’s uniforms,” the statement said.

“Positive change requires positive action, and we believe we can champion different people and groups in our society without persecuting others in the process. We hope everyone finds it in their hearts to understand. We love all of you, and this week, we particularly love the LGBTIQA+ community,” the Taipans added.

Cairns Taipans’ Decision Faces Backlash

The team’s decision not to wear the Pride jerseys faced a swift backlash. CQUniversity, the club’s major sponsor, said it was not consulted about the decision.

“To avoid any doubt, CQUniversity was not consulted … as a major sponsor of the Cairns Taipans, CQUniversity does not agree with the Taipans’ decision not to wear the Pride jersey,” CQUniveresity Vice Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp said in a statement.

Dr Ryan Storr, Research Associate, Sport Innovation Research Group at Swinburne University, termed the Taipans’ stand as a “kick in the face” to LGBTQI communities.

‘Kick In The Face To LGBTQI Communities’

“One of the worst attempts at PR and comms I have seen related to LGBTIQ+ inclusion. Turning the exercise onto ‘our players have experienced abuse’ is poor- and is a kick in the face to LGBTIQ+ communities who experience it in sport weekly,” added Storr.

Melbourne United National Basketball League Club player Isaac Humphries, who came out as gay last year, asckeldeged there was a “problem”.

In comments to ESPN, Humphries said that he was “disappointed for my LGBTQ+ family of athletes and coaches who live silently in the closet”.

“If we are going to move forward with true equality, equity and inclusion in sport for LGBTQ+ athletes, we have to start by getting honest. We have to acknowledge there is a problem,” Humphries told ESPN.

Humphries’ Melbourne United will take on New Zealand Breakers during Champion Pride Round on Saturday.











