Celebrate International Women’s Day At Your Local IWD Rally

International Women’s Day, celebrated every year on March 8, is a time to celebrate women, and commemorate the sacrifices made by so many in the pursuit of tearing down patriarchal structures.

Beginning as International Working Women’s Day in the early 20th century, it’s impossible to disentangle IWD from socialism and the labor movement. Communist and feminist activist Clara Zetkin tabled the idea at the second International Conference of Working Women, with the first official International Women’s Day held the following year in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Denmark.

The first Australian protest for IWD was held by the Militant Women’s Movement in Sydney in 1928, and called for equal pay for equal work, an 8 hour working day, and paid leave.

The date slowly lost its socialist roots, and in 1975, the United Nations began to mark the event. Themes were introduced to provide a framework of action in the early 1990’s, and by the time the 21st century rolled around, the day had shifted from a revolutionary call to action, to a pinkwashed, corporate nightmare.

The theme for IWD 2025 is “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” In a time of significant social and political upheaval internationally, it feels like it’s never been more important to take this attitude throughout the rest of the year.

This year, rally for women and girls across all intersectionalities. For the women lost to femicide, especially the missing and murdered Indigenous girls and women. For the women and girls living in a genocide in Palestine, and those who have been affected throughout Lebanon and Syria. For those in nations that are feeling the full force of a climate crisis brought about by the west. For trans girls and women, who deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated alongside us.

Forget the pink cupcakes and company breakfasts. International Women’s Day is about more than surface level celebrations of women. It’s only one day on the calendar- it’s up to the people to turn it into a movement.

Rallies IWD 2025

Gadigal/Sydney

12pm 8 March

Sydney Town Hall

Kaurna/Adelaide

10:30am, 8 March

Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga

Awabakal, Worimi/Newcastle

9am, 9 March

Gregson Park