Celebrate Rainbow Pride in Footy at The AFLW Pride Round 2024

Come together and cheer on for the inclusive spirit of sport at the AFL’s AFLW Pride Round (presented by NAB) happening this week all across Australia, from October 8 – 13.

Held in week 7 of NAB AFLW tournament, Pride Round kicks off to celebrate and support the importance and inclusion of diverse LGBTQI+ communities in sport in Australia.

Not only will the League put on an adrenaline rushing game with 18 AFLW clubs but they also recognise and honour the immense contribution of LGBTQI+ communities and players to AFL’s growing success. Bring your friends, families and allies for a must-watch match and soak up the exciting family friendly entertainment for a good cause.

AFL Executive General Manager Inclusion and Social Policy Tanya Hosch said the. Pride Round is a powerful platform for inclusion.

“AFLW Pride Round is a time for everyone – players, fans, and allies – to come together and embrace the diversity that strengthens our game,” Ms Hosch said. “We know that young LGBTQI+ people are half as likely to be part of a sporting club than non-LGBTQI+ youth, while 80 per cent of participants in Australian sport have witnessed or experienced homophobia.

“We hope that the annual NAB AFLW Pride Round is one way people can feel comfortable being involved in sport and sends a powerful message to Australia that everyone is welcome, fans and athletes alike, just as they are.”

Rainbow pride guernseys and Sherrins on show

This year’s NAB AFLW Pride round is a sight to see, with teams decked out in the Pride guernseys to celebrate the LGBTQI+ community. From rainbows on the iconic Sherrin to rainbow sweatbands and Pride jerseys and much more in colourful regalia for Pride.

You also have the opportunity to purchase some of the fabulous Pride Round merchandise, with all proceeds go to leading LGBTQI+ organisations devoted to helping queer lives.

Raise your pride flag and come together with your community to watch an exhilarating game. Snap up your tickets now for the most exciting queer AFL event of the year.

AFLW Pride Round 2024

Sydney

GWS GIANTS v Adelaide Crows

When: 13th October, 5PM onwards

Where: Henson Park, Marrickville

Tickets: $5

Brisbane

Brisbane Lions v Gold Coast Suns

When: 12th October, 5PM onwards

Where: Brighton Homes Arena

Tickets: Tickets are $15, kids under 18 go FREE

Melbourne

Multiple Matches

When: Friday to Sunday (11th October – 12th October & 20th October)

Where: Multiple Stadiums

Tickets: 2-4-1 tickets