Actress Susan Sarandon Says She’s Single and Open to Dating Any Gender

Iconic LGBTQIA+ movie Rocky Horror Picture Show star Susan Sarandon opened up to The Times this week in an interview about her life and her dating preferences.

The Hollywood star, who looks fantastically incredible at 78, came out as bisexual on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon show in September of 2022, and had hinted at her openness for same-sex relationships for years before.

On Sunday, November 10, The Times’ Will Pavia interviewed Sarandon about her experiences and life story for an upcoming movie Sarandon is starring in.

She has suggested throughout the years that she would be happy dating anyone, regardless of their gender, race, or age.

“It increases your chances, doesn’t it?” she said on The View in 2015.

“It has to be somebody who has curiosity, a sense of humour, intelligence and appetite for life,” she told Pavia for The Times.

“So God bless you if you manage to find somebody who fulfils any of those things, whether they’re younger, whether they’re older, whether they’re female or male, whether they’re gender-fluid, whatever. Those are just details. I think the big thing is finding someone with an open heart and open mind who’s still curious.”

The Thelma and Louise star, who is currently romantically unattached and now lives with her three cats, said that her son told her to look for “cat owners” when searching for a partner.

Last year, as no stranger to some controversy and speaking out, the actress did come under fire for comments she made at a pro-Palestinian rally in November.

Sarandon said a lot of people were “afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” but very quickly apologised and rescinded her poorly-worded sentiment.

“I was dropped by my agency, my projects were pulled,” she told Pavia. “I’ve been used as an example of what not to do if you want to continue to work.”

But Sarandon is getting back on the acting horse, starring in a low-budget movie about bowling

“There are so many people out of work right now… who have lost their jobs as custodians, as writers, as painters, as people working in the cafeteria, substitute teachers, who have been fired because they tweeted something, or liked a tweet, or asked for a ceasefire.”