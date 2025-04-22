Lesbian Icon Kristen Stewart Marries Partner Dylan Meyer

Actor Kristen Stewart has married partner Dylan Meyer in a quiet ceremony at their home over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the pair collected their marriage license at the LA courthouse last Tuesday, before their ceremony on Sunday April 20. Details are few and far between, but paparazzi shots from the outlet show the pair in gold and ivory outfits, looking absolutely thrilled.

The pair started dating in 2019, six years after initially meeting on a film set, with Stewart announcing their engagement on The Howard Stern Show two years later.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart told Stern in 2021.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

“I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one, You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfil what weird fucking gender role thing. We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was fucking so cute.”

“I’m like, so gay, dude”

Stewart’s sexuality has been a topic of interest to the media since she first appeared in the Twilight film franchise in 2008. The scrutiny only intensified after she broke up with co-star Robert Pattinson in 2013.

She was photographed multiple times over the next few years with women she was alleged to have been dating, including Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell, musician St Vincent, and French singer and actor Soko.

Stewart quickly became a lesbian icon, but didn’t come out publicly the way people expected her to.

“When I was dating a guy, I would never talk about my relationships to anyone. I feel the same way now. I’m not hiding shit,” Stewart said in a 2016 interview with Variety.

“I had to have some answer about who I was. I felt this weird responsibility, because I didn’t want to seem fearful. But nothing seemed appropriate. So I was like, ‘fuck, how do I define that?’ I’m not going to. Plus, I didn’t want to fuck with other people.”

It wasn’t until she hosted SNL in 2017 that she addressed her sexuality explicitly, and while discussing Donald Trump’s well known disapproval of her.

“Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re probably not gonna like me now, ’cause I’m like, hosting SNL and I’m like, soooo gay, dude.”

Talking to E! a month later, Stewart said the response from her friends and fans had touched her.

“I’m so utterly proud that I’ve had so many people be like, ‘thank you,’ and I’m like, ‘no, thank you.’ It’s kind of mutual, full circle”, she said.