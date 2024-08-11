Channel 10 Presenter Narelda Jacobs Marries Girlfriend Karina Natt

Channel 10 Presenter Narelda Jacobs Marries Girlfriend Karina Natt
Veteran channel 10 presenter Narelda Jacobs has shared news of the marriage to her girlfriend on social media over the weekend.

The openly gay presenter shared a photo of the two on Instagram this weekend with plenty of people flocking to share their congratulations to the pair.

The news comes just over 18 months since the pair celebrated their one year anniversary earlier this year.

Narelda Jacobs and Karina Natt announce their marriage

Dropping a very casual Instgram post over the weekend, Narelda Jacobs has announced her marriage to Karina Natt.

Revealing the news via a beautiful photo simply captioned “wives” the two women have made their union public.

Narelda has had a twnety year career with Channel 10 and was the first aboriginal and first openly lesbian newsreader in Western Australia. Karina is a political staffer working as the chief of staff for Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

The pair started dating in 2023, celebrating their anniversary earlier this year.

“Can’t ignore the numbers. First date 23/02/2023. 1 month later 23/03/23. #loveislove,” she posted on Instagram at the time.

The pair have had an outpouring of love online following the announcement with celebrity friends lining up to wish them well.

“The most beautiful wives ever … what an absolute privilege it was to bear witness to your joyful coming together in marriage, such deeply felt inner happiness for all, we love you both SO much” wrote Kylie Kwong.

Former Masterchef judge Melissa Leong also sent her love online for the pair.

“The most beautiful wives ever … what an absolute privilege it was to bear witness to your joyful coming together in marriage, such deeply felt inner happiness for all, we love you both SO much” she wrote.

Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong also appeared to have been part of the special night for the pair as she shared her love online as well.

“Love you both! Still buzzing – last night was beautiful” the Drag Race star shared.

Other well wishers included Tracey Spicer, Yumi Child, Abbie Chatfield, Zan Rowe and more.

Narelda recently opened up in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald revealing her struggles with her sexuality.

“My parents had homophobic beliefs” she said in the interview.

She revealed those beliefes were ultimately “making it hard for me to be open about my sexuality.”

“I came out to myself at 19 but told Mum [I was gay] three years later.”

However many years later her father changed his attitude following the postal vote on marraige equality.

“After the marriage equality vote was passed in Australia, Dad rang me.”

“I asked him how would he feel if I were to marry. He said, “I want my family to be happy.” It was the only conversation we ever had about my sexuality.”

“Although subtle, it was a sign that my dad’s homophobia had softened.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Narelda Jacobs (@narelda_jacobs)

