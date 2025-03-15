Chappell Roan Drops New Sapphic Country Anthem And Fans Cannot Get Enough

Chappell Roan has sent fans around the world into a spin with her latest hit, The Giver, a proud queer country anthem for women.

This sapphic female centred country track is not only an absolute banger, it’s a cheeky and powerful anthem about how women know how to please each other best.

And it has lit up the internet.

Chappell Roan delivers another hit

It’s been a big year for Chappell Roan as she continues to dominate the music industry as one of the biggest rising stars in the last year.

Last month the queer icon picked up the award for Best New Artist at The Grammy’s where she received six nominations.

She also captured the worlds attention that night for her powerful speech about the treatment of young artists in the music industry and also took a stand for the trans community on the red carpet.

She’s become so popular even The Wiggles have covered her hit song Pink Pony Club.

Now the singer has released her latest hit, The Giver, a powerful country anthem that speaks to women about knowing how to get the job done.

With lyrics like “And other boys may need a map/but I can close my eyes/and have you wrapped around my fingers like that” she isn’t beating around the bush.

Since dropping on Youtube yesterday the song has already received over one million views and is tracking in the top 15 for music on the platform.

After being released on Spotify her latest hit has also rocketed up the charts amassing over 10 million streams overnight.

If the comments are anything to go by, fans are loving the latest offering from Chappell Roan.

“I wasn’t expecting a country song a bout being a lesbian top, but I’m glad it exists” wrote one on the video.

“if youre ever sad, just remember that the world is billions of years old and you somehow managed to exist at the same time as chappell roan” chimed in another.

The cheeky film clip shows the singer dressed as a variety of strong and different women, playing the role of dentist, plumber, detective, construction worker and lawyer as she sings about “getting the job done.”

Online fans are frothing at the new song with posts about The Giver flooding social media.

me: i hate country chappell roan: releases the giver me: pic.twitter.com/aS1MoCMIrU — a 💌 (@gleefulacd) March 14, 2025

we were robbed gay peoplepic.twitter.com/VGH9NPORkQ — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) March 14, 2025

beware of chappell roan, she gets the job done. pic.twitter.com/SkqQSTuuTu — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) March 13, 2025

Watch the full video on Youtube below.