—

Gay icon Cher has revealed that she is in a relationship with her new boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The singer acknowledged that the 40-year age gap – Cher is 76 and Alexander is 36 – ‘looks strange on paper’, but “love knows no math’.

Cher and Alexander reportedly met for the first time during Paris Fashion Week in September and earlier this month were photographed holding hands in front of a restaurant before heading to her Malibu home.

Advertisement

‘He Came After Me’

“He’s 36 and in end, he came after me, till we met in the middle. He’s consistent one , I’m the skittish one. We love each other…. ladies never give up,” she told her Twitter followers. “Neither one wanted to make a long trip to Paris and then Paris was magic… Must say he was different for me”.

Cher also had advice for her fans. “I don’t give men qualities they don’t possess. It’s a recipe for disaster. He’s ‘not’ his tats, hair colour, diamond grill. I love him because he wasn’t afraid. He’s kind, hilarious, smart, talented, beautiful. We talk and laugh.We are perfectly matched. Do I wish I was younger, yah, I’m not boo fkn hoo.”

Advertisement

‘We Kiss Like Teenagers’

“We’re happy, we’re grown-ups, he’s kind, smart, hilarious…and we kiss like teenagers,” teased Cher.

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bonno from 1964 to 1975 and to singer Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. She has two sons Chaz Bono with Sunny and Elijah Blue Allman with Gregg.

Cher has said that she dates younger men and has dated Ron Zimmerman, Tom Cruise and Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora in the past.

Alexander is a music executive and works as Vice President at the record label Def Jams, which manages artists including Rihanna and Justin Bieber. He has previously dated model and television personality Amber Rose and the couple have a son Slash Electric Alexander Edward.

Cher responded to a fan who wrote they were “suspicious of his intentions.”

“As we All Know …I wasn’t born yesterday and what I know for sure…there are no guarantees. Anytime you make a choice you take a chance. I’ve always taken chances…It’s who I am,” Cher added.





