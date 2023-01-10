—

Art Simone is one busy Queen. Effortlessly switching between personal appearances, television, Pride Festivals and even a cameo in the Kath & Kim special, Art has grown to be an instantly recognizable celebrity.

When she became the runner-up in season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Art not only grabbed the attention of Mama Ru, but also the world.

Art calls the Chillout festival “an amazing amalgamation of community, queer and celebration.”

“I’ve performed in regional parts of the country for my entire career,” Art says. “I live in Geelong and have extensively performed in Geelong, Colac, Ballarat, Bendigo, Broken Hill and Beechworth.”

“It is something I continue to do and am very passionate about. Bringing safe queer spaces to regional parts of the country is so important to show the community that they are safe, loved and celebrated.”

“Regional audiences are always so accepting, excitable and grateful to have an extra slice of fabulousness in town!”

Art describes herself as “a colourful, camp and feisty performer; whether I’m making you laugh or rock out, we all have a good time!”

Drag Is Forever

Make no mistake; Art Simone isn’t a character. Art says that her drag is simply an organic extension of her own real-life persona.

“I am me, so there’s no way I can be constrained by being myself.”

Art began dabbling with drag since she was 15 years old and she says it all began with her love of makeup and horror movies. “I’d transform myself into vampires, zombies and skeletons but soon felt very limited. So then came the lashes, the lipstick and glitter!”

While she would love to get back to her first love, theatre, Art is hard at work on their new podcast Concealed With Art Simone, in which Art talks to “seemingly ordinary Australians who are concealing an outrageous secret, job or hobby.” The unstoppable Art also has a digital series called Kick-Ons, which is streaming on YouTube.

Despite the numerous international Drag Race franchises currently in production, Art doesn’t see an end to the popularity of drag. “There will never be too much drag,” she says. “Drag is forever growing, evolving and becoming an art form for everyone to enjoy and celebrate.”

