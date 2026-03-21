Chris Colfer Teases Details Of His Smutty New Gay Novel

Glee star Chris Colfer has revealed details of his upcoming adult gay novel due for release next year.

He teased he could be “cancelled” after its release as his writing takes a darker turn.

It follows his string of childrens books including The Land Of Stories series.

Chris Colfer is heading in a new direction

Chris Colfer became a household name when he shot to fame on the hit series Glee in 2009.

After drawing critical acclaim for his portrayal as gay teen Kurt Hummel fans worldwide fell in love with him and his on screen relationship with Blaine, played by Darren Criss.

Since Glee wrapped in 2015 Chris Colfer has shift his career off screen putting pen to paper as a successful writer for young adults.

His works have included The Land Of Stories series, including their companion books and more recently the Roswell Johnson books.

But now Colfer is shifting his writing in a much more adult direction.

During an interview with OUT at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars viewing party he shared details of his next literary offerings.

“I’m currently writing my very first adult novel” he revealed on the red carpet.

“It’s really smutty, really creepy, very gay. I will be cancelled when it comes out. It’s been nice knowing you” he joked with the reporter before confirming the book would also be based on some of his own life experiences.

“It’s very spooky and it’s based on an experience I had” he said.

When asked about the likes of Heated Rivalry who are also taking up similar space in the world of queer literature Colfer revealed he was also a huge fan.

“Oh my god, bless Heated Rivalry” he said “talk about Gods Blessing.”

But he wasn’t just a fan of the writing, “Oh my, those butts!”

“I don’t know how many surgeries it would take for me to look like that,” he said, “but I’m willing to find out!”

“Is that too much to ask for? Even AI couldn’t give me an ass like that. It’s extraordinary!”

He also revealed that he is in development with Warner Brothers for an on screen adaptation of The Land Of Stories series.

His new adult novel is expected to be released in 2027.