Christian Lives Matter Stage Anti-LGBTQ Demonstration In Newtown

Religious demonstrators gathered in Newtown on Friday, June 9, marching through the suburb against the LGBTQ+ community.

Members of ‘Christian Lives Matter,’ among other bigoted, far-right groups, took to the streets of one of Sydney’s queerest suburbs around 7pm and, through shouting, prayer, and preaching, worked to disrupt individuals moving about their evening.

Protestors focused particularly on Newtown’s Pride Square and Hub, descending suddenly and giving little time for counter-demonstrations to organise.

“Intimidation And Fear”

Greens MP and Member for Newtown Jenny Leong gave a rundown of the situation, urging people to be aware and alert of developments as they occur.

“Christian Lives Matter and a group of really dangerous individuals have gathered outside of The Hub in Newtown and I wanted to jump on live online to let [everyone] know to be really safe out and about tonight on King street,” she said in an Instagram video.

“My understanding is that there is a big gathering of people who are part of the movement and are out to cause problems and to cause harm and intimidation and fear to our community.”

She continues, expressing her regret and apologies for being presently overseas – currently attending a global Greens conference in Korea, and urges viewers to share the video for greater visibility.

Users online were quick to spread word about the ongoing event.

Taking to Twitter just minutes after demonstrations began, individuals began alerting one another of the potentially dangerous circumstances.

“PSA: Rumours of bigots protesting in #Newtown, NSW this evening. Stay safe my dear local friends,” tweeted one user, prior to official confirmation.

“Heard this as well, version I heard was that there is an anti-trans protest “around 7pm” (source: someone who works at Bank Hotel, police informed them there was to be a protest),” tweeted another, helping to paint a better picture.

A Growing Concern

This rally marks the latest in a growing string of religious, anti-LGBTQ+ demonstrations that have occurred in both Newtown and across Sydney this year.

Christian protestors were previously spotted in March this year, marching down the suburb’s main thoroughfare of King street, chanting the Lord’s Prayer.

Speaking to Star Observer then, a NSW Police Spokesperson assured readers that similar events would be monitored and actioned appropriately.

“While we won’t comment on specific individuals or groups, the community can be assured we continue to monitor activities and will take action where appropriate,” they said.

It remains to be seen how this action will manifest