The Australian Christian Lobby has launched a campaign that targets Liberal MPs who crossed the floor earlier this year to vote for amendments that sank Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Religious Discrimination Bill in Parliament.

Last week, the Lobby said that it was launching its “national election campaign” that was “powered” by its volunteers. The organisation said it was distributing flyers, placing digital ads, undertaking phone canvassing and setting up billboards in the electorates of the MPs.

Just landed in North Sydney letterboxes. Subtle,huh?Zimmerman is depicted as crane driver smashing a wrecking ball into “Faith-Based Schools”.

Authorised – in barely decipherable small type on the back by the Australian Christian Lobby. #auspol pic.twitter.com/oNbFfCXLy6 — Rob Harris (@serpenteye) April 22, 2022

The Truth About ‘Liberal Rebels’

The Lobby claimed that it had conducted a survey of 4,063 voters in some of the Liberal-held seats, which revealed that local voters were unaware of the “truth about these Liberal rebels”.

“The survey of 4,063 voters in the Liberal-held seats of Bass (Bridget Archer), North Sydney (Trent Zimmerman), Reid (Fiona Martin), Wentworth (Dave Sharma) and the independent seat of Mayo (Rebekha Sharkie) found 49 per cent were unaware of the role played by their MPs in ending a bid to protect religious Australians from discrimination,” the Lobby claimed in an email.

“The purpose of the campaign is to highlight the record of certain MPs and Senators – both good and bad – with a special focus on those who refused to protect people of faith from discrimination and tried to severely compromise Christian schooling,” ACL Managing Director Martyn Iles said in a statement.

“I urge Christians to take the time to learn the truth about each of the candidates and understand where they stand on the important issues of religious freedom and protections for Christian schools,” added Iles.

Liberal MPs Sink Morrisons Bill

In February, Liberals MPs Bridget Archer, Dave Sharma, Trent Zimmerman, Katie Allen and Fiona Martin had crossed the floor in the House to vote with Labor and Independent MPs for amendments that would protect LGBTQI students in schools.

This had upset the Lobby and other conservative Christian organisations who had till then supported the Religious Discrimination Bill introduced in Parliament by PM Scott Morrison.

Once the organisations found out that they would lose their right to discriminate against and expel gay and trans students, they asked the Morrison government to pull the Bill. Subsequently, the Morrison government withdrew the Bill, which has now been indefinitely shelved.

Star Observer has reached out to some of the MPs for their comments on the Lobby’s campaign and will update the story when they respond.





