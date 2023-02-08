—

Calls from the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) to cancel the sold-out Drag Storytime at Launceston Library have failed. Judy’s Tasmania founder Pussay Poppins/ Miss Poppins is all set to read to an audience who will “Frock up, dress up & throw on a tiara” at the sold-out event on February 15, 2023.

The Christian Lobby claimed that drag story time was designed with the aim of “indoctrinating children about gender fluidity”, calling the event “inappropriate, confusing and harmful to children.”

When asked about his response to the event, Ferguson responded: "I think a lot of people would express concern and it's important that parental choice be the determining factor here, but I wouldn't be taking my children."

Library Predicts Backlash

The announcement post on Launceston Library’s Facebook page, despite changing the performer’s name to ‘Miss Poppins’, has elicited a significant number of negative reactions.

While the post is wisely locked to comments, numerous shares and 139 of the 600+ reactions at the time of publication express anger, including Councillor Louise Elliot of Hobart City Council who also retweeted a tweet by Katherine Deves on the matter.



Education Minister Refuses To Cancel Event

Christopher Brohier, the director of the Tasmanian branch of the Australian Christian Lobby called for Tasmania’s Education Minister Roger Jaensch to cancel the event and “stop Tasmanian toddlers being introduced to drag culture.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Jaensch said he did not “intend to intervene”, and that despite the Tasmanian government’s funding and running of Libraries, “it’s a ticketed event. Parents need to decide if their kids attend that.”

“At the end of the day, it’s someone in a costume, sitting down reading a book to kids, something that happens every day in schools, everywhere around the world, from cartoon characters to people in princess costumes,” said Vincent Bound, a spokesperson for TasPRIDE .

A statement from Launceston Mayer Danny Gibson also provided support, “I am proud of Launceston’s diversity and ways to celebrate uniqueness and difference. I am all for creating a more equitable, diverse and inclusive community,” said Gibson.





