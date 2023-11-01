Christina Aguilera Is Coming To Melbourne

When you hear the name Christina Aguilera, whose tour will bring her to Melbourne on November 25 for a one-night-only show, you may think of many different things depending on your generation.

You may remember her as a Mousketeer in the early 1990s alongside names like Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling, or maybe you’re more familiar with her alter-ego Xtina, made famous in the iconic music video for Dirrty in 2002 off her fourth studio album (an impressive achievement considering she was just 22!), or you may be whisked into the frothy 1940’s fantasy that was Candyman in 2006, which showed off even more of Aguilera’s incredible range and musicality.

There are so many sides to the incredible musical career that it can sometimes be forgotten that Aguilera also has an impressive history of Queer Allyship and activism with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Christina’s Melbourne performance follows the 20th anniversary of her iconic pop album ‘Stripped’ and serves as Aguilera’s first Australian show since 2007.

Presented by Untitled Group, Australia’s largest independent music and events company and the masterminds behind renowned festivals such as Beyond The Valley, Pitch Music & Arts, Grapevine Gathering, Wildlands, Ability Fest and more.

Always Live

The show is part of the ALWAYS LIVE programme, a 17-day statewide celebration of contemporary live music across Victoria from November 24 – December 10, the largest event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. Always Live is supported by the State Government through Visit Victoria.

In 2002 Aguilera firmly cemented her commitment to in-your-face allyship when she featured a searing gay kiss in the music video for Beautiful, written by lesbian icon Linda Perry.

While the gorgeous couple is the most well-remembered today (although this writer suspects the IMDB listing one as an antiquarian featured on the Antiques Roadshow may be inaccurate!) it is the actor Robert Sherman, bringing to life his drag alter-ego Constance that is most striking in its’ tenderness – featuring an out and proud performer who modelled for Robert Mapplethorpe in the meticulous process of transformation, slowly smiling as Constance emerges in the mirror.

Far from resting on her laurels (which include five Grammys, a Media Award from GLAAD for Beautiful and the 2019 Human Rights Commission Ally for Equality Award), Aguilera has continued championing the LGBTQIA+ community and raising awareness and much-needed funds. Her work includes supporting the 10th anniversary of the MAC AIDS fund through a VIVA Glam campaign, speaking out against homophobic bills like 2008’s Proposition 8 against gay marriage, and donating the proceeds from her song Change to the survivors and victims’ families of the Pulse mass shooting in 2016.

Fans of Christina Aguilera will be delighted to hear that not only is she coming to Melbourne for the first time in 15 years as part of ALWAYS LIVE, but she’s bringing a star-studded selection of special guests with her, including Australia’s own Jessica Mauboy and Natalie Bassingthwaite, and local up-and-comers m8riarchy. The 43-year-0ld singer will dazzle audiences with her celebrated four-octave range and has an incredible catalogue of nine studio albums to choose from for what will be a set list ranging from upbeat anthems to devastating ballads from a performer who has been a voice of a generation and an advocate for the community that adores her.