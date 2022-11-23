—

The City of Sydney, in an effort to be more inclusive, will be updating all public forms to “represent and reflect” the gender diversities in the community.

The motion, introduced by Labor Councillor Linda Scott, also seeks to automate public forms using a new digital forms platform.

Advertisement

Sydney WorldPride Inspires Councillor

The City of Sydney has started to audit all public forms to make sure that personal information, such as gender identity, is gathered in a way that is “respectful, consistent and safe.”

According to Council documents, the city has identified 448 forms to review and redesign. The city will update the forms starting with the most widely used and go from there.

In a statement, Scott cited Sydney WorldPride 2023 as one of the motivations behind the timing of this motion.

Advertisement

No Administrative Obstacles

“While a lot of our forms have been fixed over the years, WorldPride is a time for Sydney to shine – including by making sure that none of our residents or visitors experience discrimination or feel uncomfortable using council’s services or facilities.

“Even a small obstacle like an administrative form not accommodating someone’s gender identity works against building an inclusive, supportive and safe environment for our LGBTIQ+ community and visitors.”

Star Observer contacted The City of Sydney and Lord Mayor Clover Moore for comment. Their statements will be added here once we receive them.