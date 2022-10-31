—

The City of Sydney voted, on October 31, to provide Sydney WorldPride with an additional $300,000 grant, in hopes of getting Oxford Street Precinct ready in time for the one million visitors who are estimated to attend the 17-day festival.

Too Little, Too Late?

However, for some businesses and residents, the $300,000 is too little, too late.

Owner of Daly Male, Terry Daly, said, “If you’re spending $300,000 I don’t want to do a quick facelift for a minute. Spend the money and make sure the street looks great for the whole year, not just for WorldPride.

“It’s a lot of money. If they strung up the Christmas lights or rainbow lights up and down the street, from building to building, cross the road, and left it permanently there so everybody knows that Oxford Street is a gay street. Or they made each crossing a rainbow crossing and they stayed there permanently.”

‘You Can Roll a Turd in Glitter’

“Can I mention the old expression ‘you can roll a turd in glitter but it still smells really bad?’,” quipped the owner of Sax Fetish, Wayne Nicol.

“This $300k is welcomed, but it is a giant smoke screen. They have no idea what to do and now it’s too late to do anything of consequence. So they are just throwing a bunch of cash at it in the hope they will at least get good press.”

He went on to state, “It is way too late for the City of Sydney to be coming at this with a chequebook, budgetary sleight-of-hand and no actual vision or even moderately transformative ideas.”

‘Rainbow Lipstick On a Pig’

Local resident, Christopher Pepin-Neff, told the Star Observer, “This wouldn’t be necessary if the City of Sydney had not approved the ‘demolition of Darlinghurst.’ There are mines in WA with less construction vehicles than on the back streets of Darlinghurst.”

“I hope the straight businesses that move in there are happy with the rainbow crosswalk when it is done.”

Pepin-Neff continued, “It’s rainbow lipstick on a pig. It’s mildly insulting to think that twenty years of neglect can be fixed with $300,000 worth of paint.”

For years, Oxford Street has been plagued by high vacancies and aggressive vehicle traffic.

The grant will specifically assist Sydney WorldPride with the Oxford Street neighbourhood during the duration of the festival. This includes the activation and beautification of vacant shops as well as the installation of environmental lighting to “enliven” the street.

The City is also encouraging retail businesses to decorate and dress up their shop fronts with rainbows and pride banners and flags.