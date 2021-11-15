A Sydney City Candidates Forum will be held on Sunday, November 21, where candidates will answer questions from the LGBTQI community.

Hosted by Sean Karim Fliegner and chaired by John Fowler, ex Lord Mayor South Sydney, the forum will have candidates or their representatives in attendance to answer queries about Oxford Street, development plans and the candidates’s stand on council and community issues. 

The candidates who have confirmed that they will be attending the event or would be represented, include, Linda Scott (Labor), Sylvie Ellsmore (Greens),  Angela Vithoulkas (Small Business), Yvonne Weldon (Independent) and Shauna Jarrett (Liberal). Lord Mayor Clover Moore has also been invited. 

“What’s this candidate’s forum got to do with me? Everything,” said Fliegner, adding some of the questions that he would like the candidates to answer: “Buddies, friends, and family they keep us going. And they run the small businesses on and near Oxford Street – those businesses that we go to because they have what we want, because we know them and because every economist tells us the same thing: small business is the backbone of our economy, our jobs, our communities, specially getting out of Covid. Plans for new height concrete canyons along Oxford Street – what’s the climate change cost? Where is the much needed social housing ? And did three huge city blocks on North Oxford Street really get sold for 99 years for only $60 million?”

 

Community/LGBTQI+ and Sydney City Candidates Forum

When: Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2.30pm

Where: Gingers (upstairs Oxford) Taylor Square

Send your questions for the candidates to [email protected]

