—

A Sydney City Candidates Forum will be held on Sunday, November 21, where candidates will answer questions from the LGBTQI community.

Hosted by Sean Karim Fliegner and chaired by John Fowler, ex Lord Mayor South Sydney, the forum will have candidates or their representatives in attendance to answer queries about Oxford Street, development plans and the candidates’s stand on council and community issues.

The candidates who have confirmed that they will be attending the event or would be represented, include, Linda Scott (Labor), Sylvie Ellsmore (Greens), Angela Vithoulkas (Small Business), Yvonne Weldon (Independent) and Shauna Jarrett (Liberal). Lord Mayor Clover Moore has also been invited.

Advertisement

Community/LGBTQI+ and Sydney City Candidates Forum When: Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2.30pm Where: Gingers (upstairs Oxford) Taylor Square Send your questions for the candidates to [email protected]