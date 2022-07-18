—

American conservative group, One Million Moms is warning parents and calling for a boycott of Thor: Love and Thunder because of “blatant LGBTQ content.”

Rock Hand Sex

They then proceeded to list a sampling of the “blatant LGBTQ content.”

“The alien character named Korg mentions having two dads, and he has hand sex with another member of his species.

“The bisexual goddess, King Valkyrie, kisses another woman’s hand to show interest.

“An Asgardian kid insists on going by a gender-neutral name.

“And the gay romantic tension between Thor and Star-Lord is apparent but played off as a gag.”

This obviously isn’t the first time this year that One Million Moms has called for a movie boycott. In June they called on supporters to boycott Disney’s Lightyear because of Disney’s announcement that they would restore a previously cut lesbian kissing scene.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently playing in cinemas.