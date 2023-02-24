Couple Says ‘I Do’ On Sydney Harbour Bridge During WorldPride

While the theme for WorldPride and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is Gather, Dream, Amplify, the virtue of love isn’t forgotten as a couple has tied the knot at the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the festivities.

Having been together for 15 years, Paul Pui and Craig Hamilton were surrounded by family and friends as they said their vows to the breathtaking backdrop of Sydney Harbour.

The couple were among the 26 couples scheduled to marry during Sydney WorldPride 2023, after having selected a micro-wedding with the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages (NSWRBDM).

Currently, there are three locations offered by the NSWRBDM for weddings and vow renewals with the Sydney Harbour Bridge being one. The other two are the Sydney Opera House and the Manly Yacht Club.

These three locations offered at a micro price were some of the most enviable locations, according to NSW Registrar Theresa Fairman.

“We invited everyone to get married with us during Sydney WorldPride 2023 in the spirit of inclusivity and we are so privileged to be marrying 10 same-sex couples across these three amazing and iconic locations,” she said.

“The Registry was honoured to be part of Paul and Craig’s big day with a celebrant from our team leading their ceremony on the top of Sydney’s prominent bridge and overseeing the glorious harbour.”

“Their day was even more special with WorldPride being held in Sydney for the first time, a city which prides itself on celebrating and including the LGBTQIA+ community.”

It Was A Sign

Pui and Hamilton were initially looking at a destination wedding in 2024 but changed their minds when the opportunity to be wed during WorldPride and at an iconic location appeared.

“Nothing could be more memorable than getting married on top of the Harbour Bridge, with sweeping views across the harbour during WorldPride, which is like the Olympic Games for the LGBTQIA+ community, but at a price that is affordable,” Pui said.

“It’s the first time WorldPride is in Sydney, and we don’t know when our city will be hosting it again, so this really was an unforgettable experience.”