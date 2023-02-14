—

Czech Republic football player Jakub Jankto has come out as gay, saying that he “no longer wants to hide” himself.

The 27-year-old midfielder made the announcement on his social media, posting a video that has been seen a over million times within four hours of it being uploaded.

Advertisement Josh Cavallo and Blackpool’s Jake Daniels came out as gay in the past two years.

I Done Want To Hide Myself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jakub Jankto (@jakubjanktojr)

“Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have my family, I have my friends,” Jankto said in the video.

“I have a job which I have been doing it as best as I can for years with seriousness, professionalism, and passion. Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom without prejudice, and without violence. But with love. I am homosexual, and I no longer want to hide myself,” he stated.

Advertisement

Football Is For Everyone

Jankto received support from other clubs in the football league, with the official Premier League’s Twitter account posting, “We’re with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone”.

Getafe also released a statement supporting his announcement, “Our utmost respect and unconditional support to our footballer Jakub Jankto”.

Founder of Sports Media LGBT+ Jon Holmes spoke to The Guardian, about the importance of someone as high-profile as Jankto coming out in the football world.

“[Jankto’s statement] is quite significant in the fact he’s 27 years old, he’s already built an image of himself in the mind of the public, in the mind of fans,” Holmes said.

“To then break that mould and go against the image that had been created around him is a really significant thing to do. It takes an incredible character to take on that responsibility, to be that representation,” he added.

Advertisement

Courageous

Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann described Jankto’s announcement as “courageous” while adding that he thought it was a “shame that we have to discuss it as courageous because it should be a normality”.

“The fact is, he is ultimately stepping into the shoes of many people that maybe haven’t been able to make these types of statements in the past and I think it’s a very impressive thing to do. “

“I’m pleased for him that he’s done it and I would hope that he would have a much more comfortable life as a result”, Nagelsmann added.











