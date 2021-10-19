—

Daniel Craig, 53, whose latest (and last) appearance as James Bond in No Time to Die, opened in cinemas this month, made a media splash when he said during a recent interview that he had “been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember.”

The admission, by one of the world’s biggest movie stars, was considered to be salacious enough that it was covered by much of the world’s mainstream press, despite the fact the reason for Craig’s frequenting gay bars was pretty simple. “I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often,” said Craig.

Lunch with Bruce podcast, the actor explained he has long held a preference for gay bars, telling Bozzi, they "would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody. You didn't really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was OK. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was an ulterior motive."

Got Sick Of D**k Swinging In Hetero Bars

Daniel Craig explains why he prefers going to gay bars. Listen to his full interview with @Brucebozzi on the SXM App. https://t.co/BWGekund2C pic.twitter.com/BnB7kDgn7K — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) October 15, 2021

Craig said he gravitated towards gay spaces, “Because the aggressive d**k swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of it as a kid because it’s like, I don’t want to end up being in a punch-up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot.”

Craig also recounted a night out he and Bozzi, who is gay and married to Carrie Fisher’s ex-husband Bryan Lourd, shared in 2010. The two long-time friends, who were out for the evening, were discovered by paparazzi leaving Roosterfish, a gay bar in Venice Beach, California.

“What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life when my life was changing and we got drunk and I was like, ‘Oh, let’s just go to a bar, come on, let’s f**king go out.’”

As the two men left the bar they hugged, but not without attracting the attention of photographers. The National Enquirer gleefully pounced on the story, writing, “007 hunk Daniel Craig shared a steamy kiss with a smoking hot guy in the parking lot of a gay bar – leading patrons to wonder if the action star is bisexual!”

Advertisement

Kissing Rami Malek

#NoTimeToDie's Rami Malek has "NO REGRETS" when it comes to being kissed by Daniel Craig. pic.twitter.com/iihGhgTBZ5 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 6, 2021

Craig, who is married to Oscar winner Rachel Weisz since 2011, also generated headlines last week following an appearance by his No Time to Die co-star Rami Malek on The Late Show. Malek told host Stephen Colbert that Craig had kissed him…and he liked it.

“We had this scene that was a very complicated scene and we were rehearsing for it with our terrific director Cary Fukunaga,” Malek said. “We were sitting at a table over hours just batting about ideas, back and forth, and we finally cracked this really challenging scene. So you know, he grabbed me, picked me up, and …”

“I can’t tell who initiated the next moment, if it was him or I but a kiss transpired between the two of us. I’m going to say that Daniel initiated it. And I was very taken aback.”

Colbert asked if Malek enjoyed the kiss. “Yes, very much so,” Malek replied. “And I took a moment and caught my breath and I looked down and said, ‘So does this make me a Bond girl?’”

Craig, who also appeared on The Late Show, was matter-of-fact when Colbert questioned him on the kiss. “I kiss all my leading men,” Craig said. “I think it just breaks the ice.”

Craig elaborated on the kiss with Malek in an interview with Entertainment Weekly saying, “I kiss lots of people. It’s like, I’m a very friendly guy, and I wouldn’t rank anybody… Listen, this story’s had legs about kissing Rami; I’ve just been trying to give it more legs. I don’t know if it’s on social media. I haven’t got social media, but I said I used to kiss Rami after the end of every scene. It’s like no big deal.”