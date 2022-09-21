—

A gay Republican George Santos is currently running to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district. Santos’ opponent gay Democrat Robert Zimmerman has dubbed him “more extreme than most Republicans are, and dangerously divisive and radical” and not without reason.

Santos has proudy declared his allegiance to former US President Donald Trump, believes the 2020 US election was “stolen” from Trump, is against abortion rights and supports Florida’s terrible ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill.

Advertisement Santos recently described himself as “unapologetically pro-life” and compared reproductive rights to slavery. He claimed that “we are going to be remembered as the most barbaric generation to ever live” for allowing access to abortion.

Santos Claims Don’t Say Gay Bill Is Fiction

In an Instagram video, Santos, who is engaged to his pharmacist boyfriend, claimed “Don’t say gay bill is fiction!” that was being pushed by the Left.

“(Florida Governor) Ron DeSantis signed a law to protect values and the innocence of children. The Left is hellbent on creating a false narrative because they want to groom our kids,” claimed Santis, adding, “As a gay man, I UNAPOLOGETICALLY support this law!”

In a tweet last month, Santos compared classrooms to “indoctrination camps” for teaching about critical race theory.

Human Rights Campaign Slams Santos As Promoter Of Conspiracy Theories

Last week, the Human Rights Campaign said it was endorsing Santos’ opponent Zimmerman for Congress.

“From LGBTQ+ rights to reproductive freedom, Robert Zimmerman has been a relentless pro-equality champion for all New Yorkers,” said HRC.

“As an openly gay man who has devoted his professional life to fighting for equality, Robert Zimmerman understands firsthand the challenges that the LGBTQ+ community faces everyday. For decades, he has used this experience to be a leading pro-equality voice in his community. We look forward to him becoming the first openly LGBTQ+ Member of Congress from Queens and Long Island.”

HRC said that “Santos, has been a vocal opponent to pro-equality values. Santos has stated that he “stands proudly behind” Governor Ron Desantis’s Don’t Say Gay or Trans law.”

“Santos is also a promoter of anti-democratic conspiracy theories, including Donald Trump’s “big lie” and Santos attended the January 6 rally in Washington, DC that resulted in the insurrection at the Capitol Building. Additionally, Santos holds extremist views on reproductive health and has said that, if given the opportunity, he would “vote to support the ban of abortion in the United States,” added HRC.











