Drag Queen Penny Tration Discriminated By Taxi Drivers During WorldPride

During the celebrations of WorldPride, one drag queen’s experience turned sour after being refused service three times and “pushed over” by a homeless person.

Drag queen Penny Tration was attempting to leave the busy street with several bags after hosting a bingo event nearby on Friday.

In a video recorded by Australian actress Suzan Mutesi, the performer is seen talking to a taxi driver before the vehicle sped off down the street.

“I just told you where we were going you f*ckwit!” Tration screamed after the taxi and threw her Dior handbag at the taxi’s boot.

Onlookers watched in shock as the drag queen explained why she was refused service.

Advertisements

“He didn’t want to pick up drag queens,” the performer explained.

This seemed to have baffled the onlookers as this happened during Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride festivities.

It was later explained in the video that Tration had tried to get a taxi for the second time and was unsuccessful yet again.

After a bit of a skip, Tration was laying on the curb after having been “pushed” by a “homeless person.”

Thankfully bystanders quickly aided her, along with a manager at a nearby bar who gave her first aid.

“This is really sad”

At the time of writing, the video has over 200,000 views with many commenting that there was this “ridiculous level of hate” happening in Sydney.

“This is really sad. Hope my fellow drag queen is ok,” one user wrote.

“The fact that this is still happening in my country is both surprising and disheartening,” another wrote.

One commenter added that they’ve experienced similar discrimination from Uber drivers.

“The amount of times I’ve booked [an] Uber in drag and when they drive and see me they just drive off and cancel the trip,” they said.

Tration has since given an update since the incident, posting on her Instagram that she was “booked and blessed and catching Ubers not taxi’s this week.”