Drag Race Announces A New Asian All Stars Season

The Drag Race universe is set to expand again with the announcement of a new asian all stars season.

Hosted by Drag Race Philippines Slaysian Royale has officially been announced by World Of Wonder.

The new season is set to premiere later this year.

It seems the Drag Race spin offs are never ending as the empire continues to expand across the globe.

Since launching in 2022 Drag Race Philippines have already aired three successful seasons, featuring US drag star Jiggly Caliente on the judging panel.

Now the announcement of the new Slaysian Royale season will see more returning queens from around the globe compete in their own take on the recent “Vs The World” format.

The new show will see asian queens from international seasons of the show grace the stage of Drag Race Philippines to compete for the first title of Slaysian Royale.

“Building off the wildly-popular Drag Race Philippines format, @dragraceph: Slaysian Royale will see #DragRacePH queens slay accla competing with Asian queens from across the Drag Race franchise in a battle for the crown” said World Of Wonder on X (Twitter)

Co-Founders of World of Wonder, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, expressed their excitement at the brand new series stating “This new version of Drag Race shines a spotlight on Asian drag as never before, celebrating its culture, its history and creativity in a unique battle royale,”

Mabuhay, world! 🇵🇭🌎 Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale, a brand new series entering the #DragRace universe, is coming to @wowpresentsplus! 👀 #DragRacePH: Slaysian Royale premieres later this year only on @wowpresentsplus in the Philippines and everywhere else worldwide pic.twitter.com/GmxsG0267L — Drag Race Philippines (@dragraceph) March 14, 2025

Fans were quick to react to the news as they jumped online to speculate about the upcoming cast and share who they would love to see.

my slaysian royale dream cast <3 pic.twitter.com/1q3vrVMb5N — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) March 14, 2025

However there was one name on everyone’s lips as many wondered if fan favourite Jujubee would make her fifth appearance and finally take home the crown.

Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale is set to air later this year, a date has yet to be announced.