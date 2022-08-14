—

We are close to the halfway point of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 competition.

In episode three, the queens were separated into teams of two to compete in a drag brunch hosting challenge.

Advertisement

SPOILER ALERT

This week Pomara Fifth met her drag maker and was eliminated. The twist of fate that led to being told to ‘sashay away’: Being teamed up with her polar opposite, Beverly Kills.

Foreshadowing the challenges to come Beverly explained, “As people, we have different outputs and opinions on everything, so like putting that in our act and having fun with it.”

The team-up was not the best fit and the self-named team called “Opposites Attract,” did not. As RuPaul pointed out during the critiques, “It felt like two people who were forced to be together.”

Talking about her time on the show, Pomara said that the best part “Besides hanging out with the girls…walking down the runway.”

Advertisement

Pomara: I’m Very Comfortable With the Person I Am

Has it changed her though, you may ask?

“I don’t think it has. Not at all. I’ve taken great friendships from it and learned not to get in my own head,” she added.

“I’m very comfortable with the person that I am. And I’ve worked very hard to become the person that I am.” That being said, life is in no way the same for Pomara. “It’s very different,” she says.

Advertisement

Pomara went from performing on Oxford Street every Friday night to being a national name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P O M A R A 💖 F I F T H (@pomara.fifth)

First Drag Performance and First Bit of Drag Gear

Her first experience performing in drag, however, was as “a very feminine looking Frank-N-Furter. I went to my friend’s birthday and performed there.”

Pomara explained, “I’ve always been performing, you know, been a performer since I was five. So this was just a different, different sort of way of doing it.”

Pomara revealed that her first bit of drag gear was a pair of glittery pink pair of bordellos.

“I ordered them for my birthday because I went as Lady Gaga,” she said.

“Half the glitter has come off – I wore them to death. They were also way too big. I got a size way too big for myself. I ended up having to get trainee socks that were fluorescent orange and shove them into the toes of the shoe and then I wore them around like that.”

Pomara: Don’t Be A Fucking Ass Hole

When asked if she had any advice for people starting off in drag, Pomara gave advice that everyone should live by.

“Always try different things and keep evolving and don’t burn any bridges. Don’t be a fucking ass hole.”

Catch new episodes of Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under every Saturday on Stan.