‘Drag Race Down Under’ Has Topped #1 On Stan’s Most Watched List Since Ep 1 Dropped

Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has launched with an impressive feat in its first week, topping Stan Australia’s ‘Most Watched’ list.

Plus, according to IMDB reviews, viewers of the new season are impressed.

Drag Race Down Under is #1 most watched for Stan Australia

It’s no secret that Drag Race fans can often be less than kind with their feedback, and despite producing some incredibly talented queens, there has been many critics of the Down Under version of the iconic drag reality series.

With Michelle Visage at the helm this season Drag Race Down Under had something to prove and it seems they have.

Following trends from streaming giants like Netflix, Stan Australia has recently started to showcase their top ten most watched programs on the platform.

After debuting on Friday evening it seems viewers are eating up season four with the hit show taking out the number one most watched program for Stan Australia over the weekend.

By Monday the hit show was still sitting at an impressive second in the top ten list.

This was closely followed by Drag Race UK which came in strong as the fourth most watched program on the platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan. (@stanaustralia)

Drag Race Down Under receives impressive reviews on IMDB

However it wasn’t just the viewing numbers that proved positive for the franchise.

According to IMDB, which serves as a user voted metric for how well a show is liked worldwide, this season is charting well.

The popular film and television website currently rates the debut episode of season four at an impressive 7.8/10 stars.

This is no mean feat, with critics of the franchise overall currently rating Drag Race Down Under an average of just 5.8/10 stars.

By comparison the debut episodes for seasons one, two and three were rated at 7.1, 7.3 and 6.9 respectively, making this the most successfully rated season debut on the website so far.

This rating is also higher than any rated episode of season three on the site.

However it wasn’t just the ratings that indicate good things ahead for the franchise.

Social media users were quick to jump online and show their support.

With Lazy Susan taking home the first challenge win of the season, fans were impressed.

Let’s just wrap the season after one episode and crown Lazy Susan 🤷🏼👑#DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/v7mWdOEcVW — Dylan Zbierski (@Dilbish) November 1, 2024

The way #LazySusa EAT the runway on the season premiere of #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/seDOOKMYTr — Gerardo (@iamglenx) November 2, 2024

They also rushed to share their praise for Michelle Visage as the new host.

Michelle did so good as a host- like no magic was lost from rupaul not being there and I lived- I need Sasha as a permanent judge cause she was reading some of the girls 😭- okay down under cute little premiere, I dont usually keep up but ill tune in again #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/OIEXdY3m1w — Franklin ⭒ 🏝️ (@theblackstarlet) November 2, 2024

Can I get a WHOOP WHOOP! lmao Michelle being the best natural host other than Ru is no surprise #dragrace #dragracedownunder pic.twitter.com/5LLcKlHc4F — Jeremy Davis (@JeremyD7) November 2, 2024

Of course the little details weren’t lost on viewers either, with one viewer pointing out the most Aussie part of the debut, Lazy Susan casually drinking a decanted beer in the work room.

Is @MsLazySusan the first ever queen to drink beer on Drace Race #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/aGjecNWbZF — Kiki 🇱🇧🍉 (@Kikiquoii) November 1, 2024

But let’s not forget this historic exchange between Sasha Colby and Karna Forde over the history of her head piece.

This was deadass my favourite moment from the premiere. Our Goddess came all the way to the Land of the Long White Cloud and said, “let me stay correct” 💅 #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/I9ZVyMWthk — fluke wilson (@lukealexanderrr) November 4, 2024

If the first episode is anything to go by it looks like there are great things ahead for the rest of season four.

Drag Race Down Under airs on Stan Australia every Friday at 5pm.