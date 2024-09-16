Drag Race Down Under Season Four Is Officially Set To Air Soon

Racers start your engines! It’s Official, Drag Race Down Under is set to hit our screens later this year.

The highly anticipated fourth season of the franchise has now been confirmed to screen this year.

And as promised, Michelle Visage will be taking the helm as the new host.

Drag Race Down Under to screen before the end of the year.

Since it became common knowledge that Drag Race Down Under had filmed its fourth season in New Zealand earlier this year fans have been speculating when it will hit our screens.

With back to back seasons screening across the year including US Drag Race Season 16, All Stars 9, UK Vs The World Season two, Canada Vs The World Season Two and now Global All Stars fans have been eager for our Down Under announcement.

Today there has finally been some confirmation for the upcoming season.

Both Stan Australia and Wow Presents Plus have made announcements on their social media accounts confirming the upcoming season is officially coming soon.

Whilst simply Stan posted the following message, promising it would be “soon” the Wow account has given us just a little bit more.

“ Ready to play? The Stan Original Series #DragRaceDownUnder, hosted by Michelle Visage is coming soon, only on Stan ” the official Stan account posted.

However on X (Twitter) the @wowpresentsplus account confirmed that the series will officially premiere “later this year.“

Ready to play? 🎀🏁 #DragRaceDownUnder, hosted by @michellevisage, is coming soon! Season 4 premieres later this year:

🌏 @wowpresentsplus worldwide ex. Australia and UK

🇦🇺 @StanAustralia

🇳🇿 @wowpresentsplus exclusively in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/fxTNom018s — WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus) September 16, 2024

Neither teaser confirms any further details except for the tip of a very pink rooftop peaking into the announcement.

Whilst it’s not a definitive air date for the season it does confirm we will get our next dose of Drag Race Down Under before the year is out.

Will Down Under air following Global All Stars?

In fact the timing of the announcement points to much speculation that the program will air following the finale of Global All Stars.

With just eight queens remaining on the series, if it follows a final four format the program would potentially conclude after 5 more episodes, possibly finishing on the 18th of October.

Allowing a week break, a potential air date of the 25th or 26th of October could be on the cards, allowing enough time for Drag Race Down Under to air before the Christmas break.

Whilst none of the queens have been confirmed for the program as yet speculation about the final cast list is rife.

In particular this year it is highly rumoured that two queens will represent Queensland, Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani from Brisbane are rumoured to be competing.

While there is of course no definitive list of who is appearing, a potential list of rumoured contestants is below.