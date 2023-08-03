Drag Race Star Kandy Muse Says She She Was Removed From Australia Comedy Tour

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Kandy Muse has slammed event promoter, In The Dark, after they bumped her off the lineup of an upcoming Australian drag Comedy Queens tour.

In a post to social media, Kandy revealed, “Sorry Australia, unfortunately, I will not be touring you this September.

“[In The Dark Events] has removed me from the tour because of ‘negative feed back’ they’ve gotten about me being on the tour.

“In their words- maybe next time.”

In a subsequent post, talking about her excitement to visit Australia and her fans, she added, “For you to pull me from the tour a month before it happens after I’ve declined tons of gigs [because] of this tour is complete bullshit, sincerely fuck you [In The Dark Events].”

In response to Kandy revelation, drag performer, and season 15 finalist, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, echoed a similar incident that happened to her and fellow season 15 queen, Luxx Noir London.

“Seeing what they did to my sister [Kandy Muse] reminded me of when THEY reached out to me and [Luxx Noir London] to put together a tour that they cancelled abruptly in the middle of the night without any notice or conversation with the talent or our management,” Mistress alleged in a post to social media.

“Instead, they left us clueless to deal with countless fans and supporters who were upset that ‘WE’ cancelled the tour. Their poor decision-making also made us block off weeks in our calendar which lead to us missing out on thousands of dollars of work, and turning down other opportunities.”

The stand-up comedy tour starts on September 13 in Brisbane, before moving on to Adelaide, Sydney, and Melbourne.

It features seven drag performers including Jujubee, Miz Cracker, Ginger Minj, and Denali.

In The Dark social media accounts have been flooded will angry fans using the hashtag, “#justiceforkandy”.

In The Dark‘s X (old Twitter) account is also offline.

In The Dark Events has been contacted for comment and we will include their response when we receive it.

Kandy first competed on season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She was also the runner-up on Drag Race All Stars 8.