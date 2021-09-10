—

It’s official! RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will be returning for a second season next year, with Mama Ru making the announcement via video on social media this morning.

“Calling all my queens Down Under, casting for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has begun,” Ru said “Do you reckon you’re a bit of a goer? Do you have what it takes to snatch the crown? We want to hear from you.”

Casting Call For Season 2

For one, the crew and contestants will head back to New Zealand to film the second season. The terms and conditions require the selected contestants to confirm that they “will be available for a minimum eight week commitment and will be able to travel to and reside in Auckland, New Zealand”.

Secondly, in a welcome change from season one, queens will have to audition for the gig. Courtney Act had revealed that last year producers had decided against an open call out for auditions for season one. According to Act, one of the casting producers just sent out messages to queens.

Calls For A Diverse Cast

Questionable casting processes aside, the maiden season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under was also called out over the lack of representation and the casting of queens, who were later found to have indulged in racist behaviour and performances in the past.

Sydney season one queen Etcetera Etcetera who came seventh in her season, took to Twitter to say that it would be “so joyous to have a truly diverse cast this time. more POC artists, trans artists, drag kings, drag things and most importantly – first nations queens. good luck! and don’t fuck it up.”

drag race down under season two is casting — and it would be so joyous to have a truly diverse cast this time. more poc artists, trans artists, drag kings, drag things and most importantly – first nations queens. good luck! and don’t fuck it up. — etcetera ɐɹǝʇǝɔʇǝ | STREAM #FLUSH (@glamourbug) September 9, 2021

So, who then has the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to step their mother-tucking pussy up and grace season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under?

Kiki Myndacrutch

Kiki Myndacrutch is Melbourne’s resident swamp witch with style, known for dad jokes, a mid 00’s bop, and hair that’s going through varying stages of dehydration. Kiki is the sentient algae bloom that you never knew you were missing.

Aysha Buffet

Aysha Buffet, is a self-taught drag queen of Filipino descent from Melbourne’s fringe suburbs. Her name stems from the simple fact that she’s Asian and loves food. Aysha has taken the local drag scene by storm in recent years and was the winner of Dragnation in 2016.

Philmah Bocks

Originally from Adelaide, Philmah Bocks, is an award-winning queen with a career that has spanned the globe for over 20 years. Bocks making an appearance in season 2 seems like a no brainer. As the current queen of the desert as an AAMI Ambassador, Bocks is also the Assistant Festival Director for the widely successful Broken Heel Festival.

Rhubarb Rouge

Rhubarb Rouge is a name many would already know from Season 2 of House of Drag. This Brazilian queen from Palmerston North from across the ditch in New Zealand, follows a simple mantra that “less is never more, always put on more!”.

Ruby Slippers

With Victoria Scone set to make herstory as the first cis woman to ever feature as a drag race competitor in the upcoming season of Drag Race UK, Melbourne performer Ruby Slippers, will inevitably feature on Drag Race Under, if not this season, then another very soon. As one of Melbourne’s most popular queens, Slippers has shared the stage with the likes of Amanda Lepore, Brooke Candy, Pearl and Boy George.

Felicia Fox

The Realest Tiddah of Sydney, otherwise known as 20-year-old Gamilaroi and Dunghutti Sistergirl, Felicia Fox recently walked the runway for Australian Fashion Week. Fox also made headlines after a social media post calling out RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season one contestant Scarlet Adams over allegations of racism went viral this year.

Will JoJo Zaho and Coco Jumbo Return?

Of course, these are just some of many talented queens we would love to see on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. There are others who would make an equally entertaining season two cast, including, Kween Kong, mother of Haus Of Kong, Polly Filla, the ultimate queen of kitsch, Miss First Nations 2021 runner up Stone Motherless Cold and Sellma Soul, who found fame during her time on The Voice.

While it would be great to see Season one queens JoJo Zaho and Coco Jumbo granted a second chance after they were rudely eliminated far too early in, resulting in an all-white finale, this seems very unlikely to happen.

With Michelle Visage set to join RuPaul for season two, it is however yet to be announced if comedian Rhys Nicholson will once again be joining the judging panel.

Filming will once again taking place in New Zealand, aspiring queens have until October 5, 2021, to submit their audition tape…. So as Ru would say, good luck, and may the best drag queen, win!