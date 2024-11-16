Drag Race Star Kerri Colby Causes Controversy With Comments About Trans Kids

Drag Race Season Fourteen star Kerri Colby has copped a wave of backlash online over her comments about gender affirming care for trans kids.

Kerri Colby, who is a trans woman, posted a series of comments on X (Twitter) which drew the ire of many online.

It now appears she has deleted her account and issued an apology.

Kerri Colby Under Fire

Kerri Colby made an undeniable impact on season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race as the powerhouse trans performer delivered an impressive performance on the show, ultimately placing ninth in the competition.

Since then she has continued to be a strong voice in the community.

Following the recent US election and a wave of commentary around gender affirming care for young trans people, Colby took to X (Twitter) to share her views.

“Babyyyyyy y’all gone really hate me when I say I don’t believe children should be medically transitioning,” she wrote.

“I think affirming them to outwardly express the gender they identify with until adulthood is plenty. Period.”

She followed this up with further statements adding.

“According to multiple gender affirming websites and mayo clinic the suggested age to start hormone replacement therapy is 18 and 16-17 with adult consent but there is no official limitation legally on when someone can start using hormones such as estradiol, depo-testosterone, progesterone.. Etc.”

“All I’m saying is I feel that only someone should be making that decision as an adult! I don’t think 14 year olds are out here getting bbls,ffs,srs, and breasts. However to treat gender dysphoria in a way that can forever change someone’s ability to have children and consequently affect their body’s functions should they change their mind (which young people do) is something I don’t agree with.”

However fans, celebrities, Drag Race alumni and other trans people were quick to jump in to correct the star.

ok umm , wtf ? — kim petras (@kimpetras) November 13, 2024

“This is a nonexistent issue used as a scare/shock value tactic by conservatives to rile up their base and it works every time” wrote one user, highlighting the narrative expressed by conservatives during the recent US election.

Children are not medically transitioning.

Children are not having gender affirming surgeries.

These are conservative lies created to drum up transphobia with voters.

HRT is only available to teens ages 16-17 after EXTENSIVE amounts of therapy.

Puberty blockers are safe. https://t.co/B9WxPE3Xbn — Bosco (@hereisbosco) November 13, 2024

“I’m not even gonna hold ur hand when I say this. Children aren’t medically transitioning. Puberty blockers are safe & the effects of them are reversible. We know that bc prepubescent children w/ cancer get them. Little girls who are 9 get them to delay their menses. Delete this” wrote another.

However fellow Drag Race season fourteen contestant Bosco, who came out as trans after filming the show. weighed in on the discussion as well.

“Children are not medically transitioning. Children are not having gender affirming surgeries. These are conservative lies created to drum up transphobia with voters. HRT is only available to teens ages 16-17 after EXTENSIVE amounts of therapy. Puberty blockers are safe” they wrote.

Children are not medically transitioning.

Children are not having gender affirming surgeries.

These are conservative lies created to drum up transphobia with voters.

HRT is only available to teens ages 16-17 after EXTENSIVE amounts of therapy.

Puberty blockers are safe. https://t.co/B9WxPE3Xbn — Bosco (@hereisbosco) November 13, 2024

“The boogieman of “children having transgender surgeries” is a Trojan horse to lay the grounds to take away access to gender affirming care for all trans people” they continued.

“The right has already very successfully used this tactic by over representing the impact of trans women in sports. Whipping up frenzy to gain voter support to legislate against trans people.”

“Democrats are already gearing up to throw the trans community under the bus because this kind of bullshit is turning the median voter against trans people. We have to be able to identify the talking points that are being used against us.”

However she ended with a message of support for Kerri Colby.

“Love Miss Kerri and not trying to dunk on my sister but we can’t be echoing this bullshit in our own community. Let’s put on our critical thinking caps divas”

Following the controversy Colby issued an apology for her comments.

“I voted and work to stand with trans youth and their right to forge their own path and protect their freedom,”she said.

“My trans journey as an adult brought me exquisite clarity and self awareness, yet I’ve seen my quiet struggles that often remain unspoken.”

“My intention in sharing my personal experience was not to cause chaos but create conversation since our future is so uncertain. I realize the way I approached the conversation should have been handled differently, and I apologize.”

“Thank you to my sisters and brothers who have talked through this with me and reminded me how strong and beautiful our community is, but also how harmful the manner of how I phrased things can be used as talking points that spread misinformation.”

“No matter what the next four years bring us, I believe in our trans youth and deeply desire to see us all grow old together.”

Colby has since deactivated her X (Twitter) account and has since continued the conversation on the alternate platform Bluesky where she explained.

“I have deactivated my Twitter account, unfortunately the new update to the policy and privacy of the app is completely immoral and frankly scary. There was a conversation however that I am very thankful was start. I will always accept an opportunity to learn and evolve.”