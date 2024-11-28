Drag Race UK Crowns A Winner In The Tightest Race Yet

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has undoubtedly delivered one of the highest quality seasons so far and now a winner has finally been crowned.

Whilst the franchise has always served up talent in spades, there was just something special about season six.

Now after ten episodes a winner has been crowned.

One of the strongest seasons ever

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK opened with a bang as season six kicked off with a next level talent show, making it clear this was going to be no easy competition.

All twelve queens left nothing behind as they battled it out for a $25,000 prize for the first time in the shows history.

After a non elimination in episode one, followed by the sad exit of Saki Yew due to injury, all of the queens were afforded a few extra weeks to shine.

As the show progressed viewers fell in love with so many of the queens throughout the series making the decisions of who goes home harder and harder as the series progressed.

The season provided some incredible challenges and performances including the iconic Rusical performance, An evening with Graham Norton, the iconic makeover challenge and the comedy challenge that we’re all still recovering from.

By the series end viewers were left with an amazing final four as contestants La Voix, Kyran Thrax, Marmalade and Rileasa Slaves remained to battle it out.

Each queen demonstrated a remarkable and endearing depth of skill and character that left them all with fans worldwide.

Seasoned entertainer La Voix had a steady start to the competition before steamrolling her way to the end as she won challenge after challenge, landing in the finale with an impressive four badges.

Likewise Kyran Thrax delivered week after week with their quirky, weird and dynamic drag and looks that kept the judges gagged, finishing with three badges.

Marmalade emerged as the look queen of the season, making all of her outfits herself, the Welsh queen absolutely stunned, despite winning only one badge she made an absolute impression on the season and earned her place in the finale.

Similarly Rileasa, despite earning one badge, continued to slay in the competition, revealing amazing singing abilities in the Rusical, remarkable dancing abilities and sheer determination.

You’re a winner baby

As episode ten kicked off the remaining four queens were granted their time with Rupaul and Michelle Visage.

Each queen reflected on their time on the show and put their case forward for what makes them the winner of season six.

Following this the queens were tasked with their final challenge, creating a parody of a winners single titled, A Different Winner’s Story.

As was to be expected each of the queens delivered a flawless performance in a quirky and campy take on the reality TV classic.

However before the queens were faced with the final decision they were reunited with their cast mates to crown a Miss Congeniality, for the first time ever.

Returning to the main stage RuPaul announced the Charra Tea as the winner of Miss Congeniality for season six.

Whilst each season finale in different franchises and their seasons handles finale performances differently, this year RuPaul made the announcement that Marmalade and Rileasa would not proceed any further, landing La Voix and Kyran Thrax in the final two.

Both contenders were arguably the favourites going into the finale and following the final lip sync performance of Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen it was anyones game.

In a race that was too tight to call RuPaul made the difficult decision, ultimately crowning Kyran Thrax as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six.

“From now on every day is bin collection day!” said Kyran upon being crowned.

With season six now wrapped up, production is already underway for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season seven with casting announced in September.