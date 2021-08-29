—

Past racist tweets by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3 contestant, Charity Kase have emerged on the internet again, forcing the drag queen to issue an apology.

Tweets of the London-based queen using the N-word and making jokes about the slave trade have been circulating around on the internet. There are also images of Charity Kase wearing outfits in drag that are culturally appropriative. The tweets are from 2013 and 2014.

“I was 16 and uneducated at the time, unaware of cultural misappropriation and the impact of my use of language. I totally accept this doesn’t excuse my behaviour,” Charity Kase said.

“I want you to know how deeply sorry I am. I am not that same young boy today. I take full responsibility for these unacceptable tweets, and I hope you can understand they don’t represent me now or what I stand for today. Seeing them again has left me ashamed of myself. I want to apologise unequivocally to all my fans, who are disappointed or offended by me, and in particular anyone to whom I may have caused any form of trauma.”

“Please forgive me. I have changed and grown and I am committed to growing further by using the platform and privilege I have to amplify the voices of people of colour,” added Kase.

Mixed Reactions To Apology

There have been mixed reactions to Charity’s apology, with social media users saying her actions are inexcusable no matter how old she was when she made them.

Meanwhile other people, including Drag Race Season 1 contestant Crystal have come to Charity’s defence saying “people should not be judged for things they said on the internet when they were a child.”

It should go without saying if you follow me, but:

1) don’t use the N word

2) obviously it’s ok to be hurt if people do – I’m not trying to diminish that. I’m asking for some nuance. Correct, educate, question – sure. Judge? No. — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) August 24, 2021

“I think we live in an incredibly racist world and all white people are in the process of unlearning white-supremacy to some degree. I think expecting all 16 year olds to be well-versed in anti-racism diminishes the idea of structural racism and it’s effects,” Crystal said in a Twitter thread.

“I realise this is not my apology to accept – but as someone who actually knows her, I think it could be useful information to you on Twitter who don’t know her.”

I’ve been reflecting. Yesterday, in vouching for a friend, I minimised racism and it’s effects and I took up a lot of space in an arena I have no right to take up space in. I’m sorry, and I’m sorry it took me a minute to get here. I’ll do better next time. — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) August 25, 2021

“I took up a lot of space in an arena I have no right to take up space in. I’m sorry, and I’m sorry it took me a minute to get here. I’ll do better next time.”

The third season of Drag Race UK has also been called out by Season 2 contestant Tayce or having a lack of diversity.

The season 2 finalist posted on social media saying “I’m so proud to see so many familiar faces and excited to get to know the unfamiliar. With that being said I am a little taken a back by the lack of diversity that’s been casted, especially as I personally know so many incredible poc, trans and afab performers.”

Racism Controversy On Drag Race Down Under

Earlier this year Drag Race Down Under finalists Scarlet Adams and Karen From Finance were also caught up in a racism controversy.

Scarlet Adams had to apologise after photos surfaced of the drag queen wearing a slew of insensitive costumes, including a Native American headdress, a burqa, dressing up as a Bollywood star, and multiple instances of yellowface and blackface. One particularly shocking photo showed Adams in blackface with two teeth blacked out, and wearing an Aboriginal flag shirt.

Karen From Finance had to apologise after people noticed she had a golliwog doll tattoo, a piece she claimed she got done because of her collection of the toys. The golliwog portrayed as a child’s rag doll is considered a racist caricature of Black people.

The controversy was addressed on the show when RuPaul asked Scarlett to address the issue on the main stage of Drag Race Down Under.

Drag Race UK Season 3 is expected to air in September this year. An official release date has yet to be announced.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.