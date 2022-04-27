—

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Elektra Fence was the victim of a homophobic assault on Sunday, April 24.

In a tweet, Elektra, AKA Julian Riley, said the incident happened when she was on a train on the Avanti West Coast Line travelling from Euston to Manchester. She passed a group of nine people, five men and four women, on her way to get a cup of tea.

On Sunday I was the subject of a homophobic attack whilst on @AvantiWestCoast Look after each other out there, friends; sadly these things still happen, somehow. My history has made me a tough cookie, like so many of us; I won’t be changing for anyone Love, Elektra xx pic.twitter.com/luSvZmnakY — Elektra Fence ⚡️ (@ElektraFence) April 26, 2022

“I ignored them and moved on as I was alone.

“On my way back to my seat one of the men grabbed me and I was pushed on top of him, at which point he pulled open my jacket. Other members of the group then began putting their hands on me. It was incredibly aggressive and frightening and I felt totally helpless.”

Using a self-defence move that she had learned on TikTok, Elektra was able to get free.

“(The train manager) Lee… made me feel safe and got me a cup of tea and some biscuits and looked after me for the rest of my journey,” said Elektra, and thanked him. “You made a real difference Lee. Thank You from the bottom of my heart.”

According to Elektra, she later learnt that her attackers had also racially abused a staff member. “The police were called but did not turn up to investigate at Crewe Station where the group got off.”

‘Dimming My Light is Not an Option’

Moving forward from the incident, Elektra said she “won’t be changing a thing about myself. I very nearly changed my outfit immediately after in order to blend in. But no. Our community has fought too hard.

“Dimming my light is not an option; I’ll never do it. I’Il never change. Ever.”

Carmen from Avanti West Coast responded to Elektra’s tweet, writing, “We are really sorry to hear that this happened onboard one of our trains Elektra, no one should have to experience that.” They also offered to look into the incident further.

We are really sorry to hear that this happened onboard one of our trains Elektra, no one should have to experience that. Really glad to hear our TM Lee was there to support you ❤ If you are able to DM us with the journey details, we'll get this looked into further. – Carmen https://t.co/YgYHqCSEER — Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) April 26, 2022

Elektra said that the incident was deeply triggering and brought back memories of being the target of bullying and homophobic abuse in the past.

“As a victim of both physical and verbal bullying at school, this attack was triggering and | admit to being both upset and angry about it still.”

The drag performer sought action against her attackers. “These people should not be allowed to get away with abusing or attacking anyone; their behaviour has no place in modern society. I’ll be okay, I’m a survivor, but awareness is key; this incident comes not even a month since my last verbal homophobic assault. Look after yourselves and each other,” said Elektra.