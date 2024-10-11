Election Posters for Gay VIC Greens Candidates Targeted with Homophobic Graffiti

Two candidates in Victoria’s current Local Government council elections, both of whom are gay men from the VIC Greens, say that their election posters are being regularly defaced with homophobic slurs and symbols.

Harrison Watt, who is the Victorian Greens candidate for Langridge ward (Abbotsford and North Richmond), and Sam Poustie, who is the Greens candidate for Lennox ward (Richmond and Cremorne) in the Local Government Elections for Yarra City Council, say the graffiti is an ongoing issue.

Posters for Watt and Poustie that were defaced were located in Abbotsford and Richmond.

The posters for both Watt and Poustie have been defaced with cartoon genitalia, and also text that includes slurs and messaging with homophobic language.

Their posters were quickly replaced after they were defaced – but the VIC Greens say that graffiti will appear on the new posters within just hours.

Watt and Poustie say homophobic graffiti is “disappointing”

“One of the things I love about Yarra is our diverse community, however, when things like this happen it makes me feel less safe as a gay man, and member of the LGBTIQA+ community,” Watt told Star Observer.

“Representation matters, and that’s why I think it’s important that we have more queer representatives to speak up and address homophobia in all its forms, and continue to work towards making Yarra and Melbourne more inclusive and safe for everyone to be themselves.”

“These acts can be distressing to vulnerable members of the LGBTIQA+ and broader community,” explained Poustie. “It’s just not on.”

A targeted homophobic campaign toward gay VIC Greens candidates

Mayor of the City of Yarra and Greens candidate for Curtain ward Edward Crossland said that the posters of queer-identifying candidates appear to being targeted.

Upon contacting other candidates from the Langridge and Lennox Wards, some said they hadn’t seen the offending behaviour at all, and others said that they had seen graffiti on various candidates posters, not just LGBTQIA+ candidates. However, only Watt and Poustie appear to have homophobic language and imagery continually graffitied on their posters.

However, all candidates who responded to Star Observer’s enquiries agreed that the behaviour is not acceptable.

“I am sorry Sam is facing this kind of targeting,” said Theresa Saldanha, candidate for Lennox ward. “It is not acceptable behaviour, it’s criminal behaviour, especially in a community like ours in Yarra where we value inclusivity and diversity. It’s unacceptable to target someone who has the courage to stand up to represent his community. I hope Sam has filed a police complaint on this.”

City of Yarra a “primary centre” for LGBTQIA+ community

Victoria has a strong track record for having LGBTQIA+ representation across its councils, and the City of Yarra in particular is an LGBTQIA+ hub with a large population of queer people and rainbow families.

“Yarra is one of the primary centres for LGBTIQA+ community and business in Victoria and Australia more broadly,” Crossland tells Star Observer. “It’s really disappointing that this kind of activity is occurring and that queer candidates are being targeted like this. There is absolutely no place for homophobia.”

“This is another example of why the Labor State Government needs to step up and protect the LGBTIQA+ community from hate speech and discrimination by expanding Victoria’s anti-vilification laws to protect people on the basis of sexuality, gender, HIV status and disability.”