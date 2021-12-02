—

Actor and activist, Elliot Page posted a shirtless selfie to his Instagram account on Sunday, captioning the photo, “Oh good my new phone works.”

The actor, dressed simply in track pants and a chain, appeared fit and muscular with defined abs.

Page, 34, quickly won praise for the picture from his 5.7 million followers, and celebrities, including Awkwafina, Willow Smith, Julianne Moore, Tommy Dorfman, MJ Rodriguez, and Rain Phoenix.

The picture racked up almost 2 million views within the first 24 hours of Page making the post.

Advertisement

“ELLIOT YOU LOOK AMAZING AND SO HAPPY!!,” wrote another follower.

Flaunting Surgery Scars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

The picture also generated discussion on Twitter, with one user saying, “Before Elliot Page was out he literally never smiled. Now here he is doing karaoke on IG stories.”

The Umbrella Academy actor had previously shown off the scars from his top surgery in an Instagram post in May, in which he appeared in a bathing suit.

”Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful,” Page captioned the photo, which also amassed over 3 million likes.

Advertisement Vampire Diaries said of the picture, “You look amazing,” said Nina Dobrev. “And most of all happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

In an interview on The Oprah Conversation in May, Page said that his top surgery was “such a freeing, freeing experience.”

“This is incredibly new. I feel like I haven’t gotten to be myself since I was 10 years old,” Page told Winfrey. Page, who was the first transgender man to appear on the cover of Time magazine, told the magazine in March, his top survey “completely transformed my life.”

“I just never recognized myself,” Page said. “For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself.”

Umbrella Academy Star Asks Netflix To Listen To Trans Employees

I stand with the trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace #NetflixWalkout https://t.co/LU8FPSBdwE — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) October 20, 2021

“My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today,” Page told Time, “and of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can.”

Page most recently has been vocal in their support of transgender and non binary employees of Netflix, tweeting, “I stand with the trans, non-binary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace.”

Page was supporting transgender employees at Netflix who had raised concerns with the streaming company over comedian Dave Chappelle’s comedy special The Closer.

Coming Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

Page came out as transgender in December 2020, posting an open letter on Instagram.

”Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/ they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” Page wrote in an open letter which he shared on Instagram.

Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Representation, said of Page’s coming out as transgender in December, “Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

Page’s list of credits include Inception, Juno, Hard Candy and X-Men: The Last Stand as well as the documentary series Gaycation.