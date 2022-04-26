Elton John was pulled into Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Thursday. 

During testimony, Johnny Depp mentioned that his children, Lily-Rose Depp and John Christopher Depp III did not like Heard.

In order to rebut this claim, Heard’s lawyers shared a 2013 email that Depp had written to Elton.

In the email, Depp wrote, “my kids have fallen head over heels in deep love with Amber (my girl) and that pressure off my shoulders is fucking gone!!!” Depp continues, “That is unlike the ‘French extortionist (ex c***) attempts to brain wash them against her… which, I’m sure is imminent.”

The “French extortionist” Depp was referring to is his ex-partner, Vanessa Paradis, who he was with from 1998 until 2012.

During the trial, Depp talked about his longtime friendship with Elton and the singer helped him in his battle with alcoholism. 

Depp said he texted John a thank you, writing, “If it weren’t for you, I would’ve been swallowed up by the monster if it weren’t for you. That is a simple fact.”

The defamation trial has been going on since April 11. Depp is claiming that Heard defamed him and ruined his career after she wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Post claiming that he abused her. He is suing her for $50 million.

