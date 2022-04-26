—

Elton John was pulled into Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Thursday.

During testimony, Johnny Depp mentioned that his children, Lily-Rose Depp and John Christopher Depp III did not like Heard.

In the email, Depp wrote, “my kids have fallen head over heels in deep love with Amber (my girl) and that pressure off my shoulders is fucking gone!!!” Depp continues, “That is unlike the ‘French extortionist (ex c***) attempts to brain wash them against her… which, I’m sure is imminent.”

Jurors are now being shown an email Depp sent to Elton John. Depp notes the "French extortionist" is in reference to his ex-partner Vanessa Paradis. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/TvH7tASiXr — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) April 21, 2022

During the trial, Depp talked about his longtime friendship with Elton and the singer helped him in his battle with alcoholism.

Depp said he texted John a thank you, writing, “If it weren’t for you, I would’ve been swallowed up by the monster if it weren’t for you. That is a simple fact.”

The defamation trial has been going on since April 11. Depp is claiming that Heard defamed him and ruined his career after she wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Post claiming that he abused her. He is suing her for $50 million.