—

Over the weekend, Sir Elton John’s concerts in Auckland were cancelled after record rains lashed the city and caused flash floods.

New Zealand’s largest city was hit with heavy rainfall since Friday, causing flash floods and landslides, leading to the death of four people.

On Friday, just 15 minutes before Elton was scheduled to perform before 40,000 fans at the Mt Smart Stadium as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, organisers announced that they were cancelling the show.

Advertisement

Many fans took to social media to criticise the organisers for waiting till the last moment to cancel the show.

Absolutely Heartbroken

It is with a very heavy heart that both Elton John concerts at Mt Smart Stadium must be cancelled. Auckland has subsequently been declared to be in a state of emergency and we are now forced to cancel tonight’s show at Mt Smart Stadium. Read the full statement on our Facebook. — Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring) January 27, 2023

On Saturday morning, the organisers said that the second concert scheduled for January 28 had been cancelled as well.

“It is with a very heavy heart that both Elton John concerts at Mt Smart Stadium must be cancelled. Auckland has subsequently been declared to be in a state of emergency and we are now forced to cancel tonight’s show at Mt Smart Stadium,” the organisers posted on Twitter.

Elton posted on social media about his disappointment in having to cancel the concert but added that the safety of fans was the priority.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken,” said Elton in an Instagram story. “I was at the venue and determined to play as the weather reports we received in advance weren’t fully conclusive. Ultimately, we had to follow the local emergency services’ decision to cancel. The safety of my fans, our team, and staff at Mt Smart Stadium is of the utmost importance,” said the 75-year-old singer.

Advertisement

Cancelling Shows Is The Last Resort

This is the second time in three years that Elton has had to cancel his concert in Auckland. In 2020, the singer had to cancel his show after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

In a new statement, Elton said that cancelling the last leg of his Down Under tour was a “difficult decision”.

“Two years ago, I was devastated to have to reschedule my final New Zealand shows and was committed to fulfilling my promise of returning to say a final farewell,” Elton said in a statement.

“This is a very difficult decision which doesn’t come lightly and I’m so sorry to all my fans who bought tickets. Cancelling shows is always the very last resort but we have to think of my team, the venue staff and fan safety,” added Elton.​





