Elvis Martin has inspired many young people with his resilience and leadership.

He is not afraid to use personal life experiences to educate others and influence decision-makers to create better policies, as he advocates for the rights of young people, the homeless, and those who suffer mental health challenges in the LGBTQI and general community.

Youngest Person Appointed to Victorian Government’s LGBT Taskforce

As the youngest person to be appointed to the Victorian Government’s LGBTIQ+ Taskforce, Martin is determined to tackle and resolve issues and add a youthful and multicultural voice to the discussion.

“We need to eliminate disadvantage, and diffuse the people from the second group into the other two,” he says.

Launching the Victorian Government’s first-ever LGBTIQ+ strategy, which will outline a 10-year vision and reform agenda for equality, is certainly a daunting task.

He would like to see a community that is educated about the challenges it faces and one that keeps its eye on what the government is doing. He would also like to ensure that all organisations create inclusive policies and make sure staff are trained and carry out those policies.

Having been a member of the Victorian Government’s Anti-Racism Taskforce, Martin is used to robust conversation on racism strategy. Now a citizen after ten years living here, Martin admits he loved Australia from day one because it was open-minded and progressive.

‘Racism has Taken its Toll on Multicultural Communities’

However, there are areas where change is needed. Martin stresses that, “Racism has taken its toll on multicultural communities and minority groups. It has affected me and so many people. You are made to feel different. How are we going to educate the community?

“We can create 10,000 reforms, 10,000 pieces of legislation but how do we explain this legislation in simple language to the community to educate them?”

When commenting on the proposed Religious Discrimination Bill, he has a message to people of faith, “if you believe in your religion and you really think your religion is strong, then you don’t need to impose your beliefs on somebody else.”