Every Tuesday: Thomas Jasper’s Big Gay Trivia

An institution running for 9 glorious, cheesy years, Thomas Jasper’s Big Gay Trivia will put your general knowledge to the absolute test and put you in the running to win prizes! Sample your potential winnings (DT’s Hotel Food and Beverage Vouchers) with DT’s tasty treats and delicious cocktails, while wracking your brain to answer Thomas’ trivia, giggling at his classic corny jokes, and maybe winning camp prizes via the Spin & Win wheel, the Wanna Be Famous photo board and a Voucher that jackpots every trivia night.