Explore The Problem With Fairy Tales At QAGOMA

What is your relationship with fairy tales?

Do they bring back fond childhood memories or do they raise questions about how we view our heroes and stories of happily ever after?

These questions and many more are part of up this coming event at the Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane this March.

Is there a problem with fairy tales?

Convening for this one off event The Problem With Fairy Tales brings some of Australia’s brightest minds together to discuss the stories and characters that are etched into our memories and examine the role they play in our story telling.

“From wicked stepmothers to damsels in distress and even mischievous goblins, these archetypal characters have a lasting legacy in storytelling.”

“What are the detrimental aspects of stereotypical fairy tale character types, and can these tropes be reimagined as a disruptive force to challenge these age-old notions?”

Hosted by Australian broadcaster and writer Benjamin Law this panel of mighty minds will lead this free event this March.

Joining Benjamin will be artist, writer and psychologist Debra Keenahan, comedian and actress Jordan Raskopoulos and writer and library professional Raelee Lancaster.

The Problem With Fairy Tales is a free event from 6:00pm – 7:00pm on Thursday March 7 at The Gallery Of Modern Art in Brisbane.

Exploring fairy tales at The Gallery of Modern Art

Before delving into this discussion visitors to the Gallery Of Modern Art can explore their latest exhibition, Fairy Tales.

This unique and captivating exhibition explores centuries of fairy tales, folk lore and stories explored through art, design and film.

“Exclusive to Brisbane, this exhibition brings together exceptional contemporary art, breathtaking costumes, immersive installations and stunning cinema from visual storytellers around the world to untangle themes of bravery and justice, loyalty and humility, cunning and aspiration.”

Featuring artists from around the world the exhibition has unique and intriguing elements from stories and films across the last eighty years.

“It includes original papercuts by Hans Christian Andersen, a nineteenth-century photograph by Lewis Carroll and a costume designed by Henri Matisse for the Ballets Russes adaptation of ‘The Nightingale’. Also featured are film costumes and props from Jean Cocteau’s La Belle et la Bête 1946, Jacques Demy’s Donkey Skin 1970, Jim Henson’s Labyrinth 1986, Spike Jonze’s Where the Wild Things Are 2009, Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland 2010, Tarsem Singh’s Mirror Mirror 2012, Kenneth Branagh’s Cinderella 2015 and more.”

Whilst the exhibition takes place visitors can continue the immersive experience by visiting the Australian Cinematheque which will host screenings of Jim Henson’s The Story Teller screening throughout the duration of the exhibition.

Fairy Tales is currently open at The Gallery Of Modern Art until April 28, 2024.

For tickets and information head to the Gallery Of Modern Art Website.