Star Observer offers our condolences to Katherine Cummings’ friends, family, and loved ones on her passing, at the age of 87.
Katherine was a community elder, writer, editor, and trailblazer.
She paved the way for transgender rights and made the world a more welcoming place.
Katherine wrote Katherine’s Diary: The Story of a Transexual which was published in 1992, along with other books, poems, and stories.
Katherine’s Diary won the 1992 Australian Human Rights Award for Nonfiction.
