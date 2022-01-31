—

Star Observer offers our condolences to Katherine Cummings’ friends, family, and loved ones on her passing, at the age of 87.

Katherine was a community elder, writer, editor, and trailblazer.

She paved the way for transgender rights and made the world a more welcoming place.

Katherine wrote Katherine’s Diary: The Story of a Transexual which was published in 1992, along with other books, poems, and stories.

Katherine’s Diary won the 1992 Australian Human Rights Award for Nonfiction.