On Tuesday, actor Ezra Miller was arrested for “second-degree assault” in Hawaii. According to the Hawaii Police Department report, the Fantastic Beasts actor was allegedly at a private residence in Pāhoa and asked to leave.

The 26-year-old victim refused treatment for the injury. Shortly after, Miller was arrested by police during a traffic stop and later released pending an investigation.

Miller Is Facing Separate Charges Over Bar Fight

Miller is currently facing separate charges of disorderly conduct and harassment from an incident in March. On March 27, Miller “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.”

They then started “yelling obscenities” and proceed to grab the karaoke microphone from a woman singing and later lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller has been in such movies as We Need to Talk About Kevin, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Justice League.

They are the star of the upcoming Flash movie scheduled for release in 2023.