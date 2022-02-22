—

An amendment added to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill” will require schools to out LGBT students to their parents.

The amendment to Florida House Bill 1557, filed by the Bill’s co-sponsor Representative Joe Harding (R) last Friday, would require schools to out sexually and gender diverse students to their parents within 6 weeks of discovery.

Harm Exemption Removed

The original bill still required disclosure but had an exemption if the disclosure could lead to “abuse, neglect or abandonment.” This exemption was removed in the current amendment.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner and Candidate for Governor, Nikki Fried (D), tweeted, “This backwards cruelty must stop. Speak out against targeted hate legislation and support those leading the charge to protect civil rights like [Equality Florida] before it’s too late!”

“I can’t get past this. Maybe [because] it triggers memories of being choke-slammed against the bathroom wall. Having my arm squeezed so tightly, I had to hide the bruises. Being told I was better off taking my own life than being gay.

“Knowingly outing kids to an abuser will cost lives.”

This week the Bill, which has the support of Governor Ron DeSantis (R), will be voted on by the Florida House, along with all 14 amendments.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.