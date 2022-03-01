—

A Florida man has been arrested for attacking his brother with a knife and trying to “cut the gay out of him.”

Police officers were called to the Miami residence on February 24 after receiving a call of a “violent dispute” between David Martinez and his brother.

Victim Threatened with Large Knife

When police arrived they were told that Martinez threatened his brother, “while sharpening a large kitchen knife, telling him he was going to cut the ‘gay’ out of him.”

The victim told police that Martinez had “been acting strangely since last night.”

According to the police report, when the victim tried to leave, Martinez followed him outside and ordered him back into the house.

Eventually, the victim felt safe enough to leave the house and call on a friend to alert the police.

Martinez was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and false imprisonment, as well as resisting officers.