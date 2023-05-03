Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against All-Male Nude Resort

A woman in Florida has filed a discrimination complaint against an all-male, clothing-optional resort for gay and bisexual men in Key West.

Amina Chaudhry filed the complaint against Island House Key West Resort because she was unable to stay at the resort.

A Guest At the Island House’s Annual Pride kickoff Party

According to Keys Weekly, in 2022, Chaudhry was a guest at the Island House’s annual Pride kickoff party and fundraiser, which takes place at the start of Key West’s Pride celebration every June.

During the party, women and non-guests are welcome till 9 pm. During this time clothing is required around the pool.

According to her testimony, when she was asked to leave, she offered to rent a room for the night. However, as it was Pride Month in Key West, the hotel was completely booked.

During the kickoff party, Chaudhry also placed flyers around the pool, alleging discrimination and questioning the resort’s all-male policy.

Island House owner Bobi Lore explained, “I felt affronted by the fact that here was someone who was invited to the space and enjoying it, but while passing out literature to the detriment of our property and aggravating our guests. We eventually had the police escort her off the property.”

Wants To See Resort Reverse Its Policy

According to court testimony, the Island House has rented to women since 2003, at separate accommodation, called Alexander’s Guest House, adjacent to the resort complex.

The main, clothing-optional section of the facility is restricted to men.

Chaudhry has stated she just wants to see the resort reverse its policy and is not seeking a financial payout.

“In no way do I want this to be an attack on gay men,” Chaudhry said.

“I fully support them having safe spaces that are welcoming. I don’t want to go to outer space either, but if someone suddenly said no women were allowed in space, I’d be first to join the protest.”

Talking about the case moving forward, attorney for the resort, Wayne Larue Smith said, “We’re very pleased with how the hearing went and are confident that the judge has a good grasp of the circumstances. We are persuaded that our methods and model of doing business are in full compliance with the law.”