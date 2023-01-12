—

Former Disney channel actor Dan Benson opened up on social media about how he “accidentally” got into his porn career.

‘Tripped And Fell Into Doing Adult Entertainment’

In a TikTok, posted last week, Benson started, “I’d take just a minute and explain how I kind of tripped and fell into doing adult entertainment.”

He went on to explain that when he was on the show, Wizards of Waverly Place, he would regularly get messages from fans, “some of those being women that I found incredibly attractive.

“Turns out messaging those women, who turned out not to be who they said they were, was not the best idea because I would send nude photos to them. And they would take those nude photos, and then post them on to online websites.”

‘Pretty Traumatic Experience’

Benson said that learning his nude photos and videos were all over the internet “was a pretty traumatic experience.”

He spent years trying to purge the internet of his nudes, but found it to be incredibly difficult.

“Eventually, I decided to stop fighting against it, and instead go the other direction and completely lean into it.

“I decided to say all right, screw you. I’m going to sell it myself. So I started that adventure. Last year.

“I’ve been having a tremendous amount of fun. I’ve met a lot of great people in the adult entertainment industry. And it’s changed my life for the better.”

Benson concludes, “You just have to roll with the punches.”

In recent months, Benson’s social media has been full of shirtless, thirst-trap photos. “I’ve finally learned the power of eating healthy. Not gonna lie, I miss Cheetos,” Benson said in May.

In a tweet in July, speaking on regaining fame, he wrote, “I’ll be using this newfound resurgence to fight for and support the LGBTQ+ communities that deserve so much better from this country. Drop a link to your favorite organizations below.”

I’ll be using this new found resurgence to fight for and support the LGBTQ communities that deserve so much better from this country. Drop a link to your favorite organizations below. pic.twitter.com/k6aj9tAMKf — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) July 2, 2022