Marriage Equality Advocate Tom Snow Gets Married

LGBTQI activist and outgoing Equality Australia chair Tom Snow marries his partner Doug Pengilly, in a beautiful ceremony on Sydney Harbour.

Snow and Pengilly tied the knot whilst sailing along the Harbour on Wednesday, November 29.

The ceremony was held the day before it was announced that Snow would be stepping down from his position as Chair of Equality Australia.

‘He Said Yes!’

After being engaged for two years, The now-husbands shared their excitement for their marriage, posting photos to social media.

“He said Yes!! Woohoo!!! Thank you [Doug Pengilly] for being such an amazing dad… and husband to be!” said Snow.

“Truly lucky to officially be part of this beautiful family,” said Pengilly.

Snow’s three kids, their close family and friends gathered for the intimate ceremony. Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley also attended to help the pair celebrate their special day.

Leading Marriage Equality Advocate

Snow was the founder of Australia’s official YES campaign for Marriage equality in 2017.

He officially launched the “Equality” campaign in 2016 and raised over $20 million in financial and in-kind support.

Snow’s work with lobbying groups and philanthropic communities throughout the campaign has been recognised for helping win the marriage equality vote 5 years ago.

Since then Snow continued to work in LGBTQI philanthropy and advocacy, by forming Equality Australia alongside Co-Chair Anna Brown.

His advocacy also spread amongst various industries, including his role as Chair for the Snow Medical Research Foundation, helping advance biomedical research.

Stepping Down From Chair of Equality Australia

On Thursday, November 30, it was announced that Snow will be stepping down from Equality Australia.

Brown, the CEO of Equality Australia, paid tribute to Snow’s advocacy and legacy within the organisation,

“Marriage equality was obviously a historical touchstone,” said Brown.

“However, with Tom’s stewardship, Equality Australia has secured incredible reforms across the country that will better the lives of LGBTIQ+ people for generations to come.

“While the decision to step down as chair marks the end of an era for our work at Equality Australia, we can’t wait to see what the next adventure brings,” Brown continued.

Sydney MP Alex Greenwich, who worked as Co-Chair of the Equality Campaign with Snow at the time, expressed the significance of his contributions to Australia’s LGBTQI community.

“I’m proud to honour Tom’s leadership and determination as Chair of Equality Australia,” said Greenwich.

“He has helped ensure the momentum from achieving marriage equality has continued towards a safer, fairer, and equal Australia for LGBTQIA+ people and our families.”